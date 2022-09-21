ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
KUTV

SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.

Gas Station proposed for corner property. In February earlier this year, Nathan Abbot, representing Galloway US, submitted a conditional use proposal to the SLC Planning Commission to build a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station on the parcel adjacent to the Sego Lily Plaza and the Draw at Sugar House Park (2111 South 1300 East). If the proposal is approved, it is assumed that the property owner, Romney Farr, will lease or sell the property to the Kum & Go Corporation for development.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Developer plans 25-acre industrial park in Payson

A developer with ties to Utah is hoping to bring over 400,000 feet of industrial space to Payson. Payson Tech, a new 25-acre Class A industrial park that would sit at 9434 South 3200 West Street in Payson, is the proponent of Weldon Industrial Commercial Properties. Mark Weldon, CEO of...
PAYSON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
The US Sun

Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony

STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Utah LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce moves summit from Zions Bank

The Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual economic summit from Zions Bank's Salt Lake City headquarters after the financial institution pulled its sponsorship from the Boise Pride Festival earlier this month. What's happening: Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon previously called on the public to contact sponsors...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE

