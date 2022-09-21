Read full article on original website
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
Sugar House residents fought housing near their namesake park. Now they’ll get a gas station.
Building Salt Lake readers learn about significant projects and policy issues before anyone else. Support our independent and region-leading journalism by becoming a member today. In the summer of 2020, while considering the future of a prime corner of real estate overlooking Sugar House park, a few hundred residents in...
Proposed tiny home village draws mixed reactions from Salt Lake residents
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite many residents of west-side neighborhoods calling the proposed tiny village for the chronically homeless "a done deal" on Salt Lake City Council's end, council members have opted to extend public comment before issuing approval. The Salt Lake City Council held a public hearing Tuesday...
SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.
Gas Station proposed for corner property. In February earlier this year, Nathan Abbot, representing Galloway US, submitted a conditional use proposal to the SLC Planning Commission to build a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station on the parcel adjacent to the Sego Lily Plaza and the Draw at Sugar House Park (2111 South 1300 East). If the proposal is approved, it is assumed that the property owner, Romney Farr, will lease or sell the property to the Kum & Go Corporation for development.
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
Developer plans 25-acre industrial park in Payson
A developer with ties to Utah is hoping to bring over 400,000 feet of industrial space to Payson. Payson Tech, a new 25-acre Class A industrial park that would sit at 9434 South 3200 West Street in Payson, is the proponent of Weldon Industrial Commercial Properties. Mark Weldon, CEO of...
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
Utah LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce moves summit from Zions Bank
The Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual economic summit from Zions Bank's Salt Lake City headquarters after the financial institution pulled its sponsorship from the Boise Pride Festival earlier this month. What's happening: Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon previously called on the public to contact sponsors...
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
The Justice Files: Margo Bond encounters the Salt Lake City strangler Pt. 2
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Margo Bond disappeared in February, 1992–though she wasn’t the only one. Over the following weeks, three young teens also disappeared. At the time, authorities didn’t know the two cases were connected. Margo Bond was the oldest victim. Her son said that she was at the wrong place at the […]
Citing the homeless for camping violations isn't working, new ACLU report says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report by the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah found a high number of anti-camping citations get issued to the homeless community by some cities in Salt Lake County, when the organization says time and resources could be better spent on other outreach efforts.
Housing market needs 'difficult correction,' Fed says. In Utah, it's already happening
SALT LAKE CITY — After announcing another 0.75% hike to its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday amid the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation, the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. housing market will likely go through a "difficult correction" before achieving "better balance." What does that mean?. Well,...
