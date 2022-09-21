ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

ksl.com

Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend

SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Tooele, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
tooeleonline.com

Steve Claud Thompson

Beloved son and father, Steve Claud Thompson, 65, returned to Heaven Sept. 20, 2022, to be with his brothers and sister whom he dearly missed. Steve was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Claud L. Thompson and Carol Golden Thompson. He was a member of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse

KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
MILLCREEK, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT
seniorresource.com

What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
UTAH STATE
tooeleonline.com

Stansbury comes away with 46-7 homecoming victory over Cedar Valley

The Stansbury Stallions football team remained undefeated on Friday night, after pulling off a homecoming-night victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. Stansbury scored early after recovering a Cedar Valley fumble and driving the ball 22 yards in its first drive. A three-yard rush by running back Mateaki Helu put the Stallions up 7-0 in the opening two minutes of the game.
TOOELE, UT

