California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
kjzz.com
FanX draws thousands downtown for celebrity panels, shopping, costumes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of fans gathered downtown for FanX, Utah's annual comic convention, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Attendees arrived dressed as superheroes, villains and characters from a range of fandoms. A big draw of the convention was the more than 70 celebrities in attendance.
ksl.com
Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend
SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
KSLTV
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
tooeleonline.com
Steve Claud Thompson
Beloved son and father, Steve Claud Thompson, 65, returned to Heaven Sept. 20, 2022, to be with his brothers and sister whom he dearly missed. Steve was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Claud L. Thompson and Carol Golden Thompson. He was a member of the...
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
buildingsaltlake.com
Sugar House residents fought housing near their namesake park. Now they’ll get a gas station.
Building Salt Lake readers learn about significant projects and policy issues before anyone else. Support our independent and region-leading journalism by becoming a member today. In the summer of 2020, while considering the future of a prime corner of real estate overlooking Sugar House park, a few hundred residents in...
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
Silver Alert canceled for missing American Fork man
A Silver Alert issued for a missing 63 year-old American Fork man that disappeared Saturday morning has been canceled.
KUTV
Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
ksl.com
Proposed tiny home village draws mixed reactions from Salt Lake residents
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite many residents of west-side neighborhoods calling the proposed tiny village for the chronically homeless "a done deal" on Salt Lake City Council's end, council members have opted to extend public comment before issuing approval. The Salt Lake City Council held a public hearing Tuesday...
PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
Park Record
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.
We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
seniorresource.com
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?
For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
tooeleonline.com
Stansbury comes away with 46-7 homecoming victory over Cedar Valley
The Stansbury Stallions football team remained undefeated on Friday night, after pulling off a homecoming-night victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. Stansbury scored early after recovering a Cedar Valley fumble and driving the ball 22 yards in its first drive. A three-yard rush by running back Mateaki Helu put the Stallions up 7-0 in the opening two minutes of the game.
