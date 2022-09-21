Read full article on original website
Steve Claud Thompson
Beloved son and father, Steve Claud Thompson, 65, returned to Heaven Sept. 20, 2022, to be with his brothers and sister whom he dearly missed. Steve was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Claud L. Thompson and Carol Golden Thompson. He was a member of the...
Stansbury comes away with 46-7 homecoming victory over Cedar Valley
The Stansbury Stallions football team remained undefeated on Friday night, after pulling off a homecoming-night victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. Stansbury scored early after recovering a Cedar Valley fumble and driving the ball 22 yards in its first drive. A three-yard rush by running back Mateaki Helu put the Stallions up 7-0 in the opening two minutes of the game.
Buffaloes outlast Mountain View 59-35
The Tooele Buffaloes got back into the win category Friday night, with a victory over the Mountain View Bruins in Orem. Tooele opened the scoring early with a 33-yard rushing touchdown from running back Wesley Tso to go ahead 7-0 in the games first two minutes. Mountain View responded with...
Cowboys stampede past Ogden 49-0
Following a 62-20 road victory against Ben Lomond, the Grantsville Cowboys returned home on Friday to face the Ogden Tigers on homecoming night. As one of the only two undefeated teams remaining in its region, Grantsville looked to extend its record to 7-0 against the 2-3 Tigers. During the game’s...
