The NY Post says Salt Lake City, Utah residents recently reported that they heard strange music coming out of sewers in the downtown area. Many were convinced that the phenomenon was evidence of extraterrestrials. Musician Rosemary Olsen said, “It was just really kind of eerie, but it was beautiful! I thought that’s very earthy work and they’ve made it into something ethereal and beautiful.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO