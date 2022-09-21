Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
kjzz.com
FanX draws thousands downtown for celebrity panels, shopping, costumes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of fans gathered downtown for FanX, Utah's annual comic convention, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Attendees arrived dressed as superheroes, villains and characters from a range of fandoms. A big draw of the convention was the more than 70 celebrities in attendance.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
ksl.com
Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend
SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
KUTV
Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
ksl.com
'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
country1037fm.com
Mysterious Music Coming From Salt Lake City Sewers
The NY Post says Salt Lake City, Utah residents recently reported that they heard strange music coming out of sewers in the downtown area. Many were convinced that the phenomenon was evidence of extraterrestrials. Musician Rosemary Olsen said, “It was just really kind of eerie, but it was beautiful! I thought that’s very earthy work and they’ve made it into something ethereal and beautiful.”
lehifreepress.com
Fall family-friendly activities
As the weather cools, locals will have a plethora of fall activities to enjoy throughout the season. 1. Cornbelly’s (Lehi & Spanish Fork) Guests will experience a corn maze, games, music, fireworks and lots of food. Dates: September 23 – November 5. Prices: Day Pass ($18.95) Season Pass...
Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”. Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
Park Record
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.
We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
Gephardt Daily
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision
ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
Silver Alert canceled for missing American Fork man
A Silver Alert issued for a missing 63 year-old American Fork man that disappeared Saturday morning has been canceled.
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
RHOSLC fan-favorite Valter Nassi dead at 76 as friends remember esteemed restaurateur as a ‘legend’
THE Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Valter Nassi has died at 76. Bravo fans have shared their tributes to the restaurateur, who famously bought high-end Italian dining to Utah. Valter passed away on Tuesday, according to a tweet shared by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. The star was “a...
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
