ksl.com

Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend

SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse

KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
MILLCREEK, UT
country1037fm.com

Mysterious Music Coming From Salt Lake City Sewers

The NY Post says Salt Lake City, Utah residents recently reported that they heard strange music coming out of sewers in the downtown area. Many were convinced that the phenomenon was evidence of extraterrestrials. Musician Rosemary Olsen said, “It was just really kind of eerie, but it was beautiful! I thought that’s very earthy work and they’ve made it into something ethereal and beautiful.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Fall family-friendly activities

As the weather cools, locals will have a plethora of fall activities to enjoy throughout the season. 1. Cornbelly’s (Lehi & Spanish Fork) Guests will experience a corn maze, games, music, fireworks and lots of food. Dates: September 23 – November 5. Prices: Day Pass ($18.95) Season Pass...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT
The US Sun

Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony

STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

HEBER CITY, UT
