Following a 62-20 road victory against Ben Lomond, the Grantsville Cowboys returned home on Friday to face the Ogden Tigers on homecoming night. As one of the only two undefeated teams remaining in its region, Grantsville looked to extend its record to 7-0 against the 2-3 Tigers. During the game’s...

GRANTSVILLE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO