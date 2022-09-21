Read full article on original website
Related
tooeleonline.com
Buffaloes outlast Mountain View 59-35
The Tooele Buffaloes got back into the win category Friday night, with a victory over the Mountain View Bruins in Orem. Tooele opened the scoring early with a 33-yard rushing touchdown from running back Wesley Tso to go ahead 7-0 in the games first two minutes. Mountain View responded with...
tooeleonline.com
Cowboys stampede past Ogden 49-0
Following a 62-20 road victory against Ben Lomond, the Grantsville Cowboys returned home on Friday to face the Ogden Tigers on homecoming night. As one of the only two undefeated teams remaining in its region, Grantsville looked to extend its record to 7-0 against the 2-3 Tigers. During the game’s...
