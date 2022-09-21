PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)

