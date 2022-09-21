Read full article on original website
ByteDance's new VR headset is looking to go head-to-head with the Meta Quest 2 in Europe and Asia
Preorders for the Pico 4 VR headset start October 18.
Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has released its Fall 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a Leader in all five categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005756/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005142/en/ CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store (Photo: Business Wire)
SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- An SES-led consortium of 20 European companies, with the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Commission support, will design, develop, launch and operate the EAGLE-1 satellite-based end-to-end system for secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), enabling in-orbit validation and demonstration of next-generation cyber-security across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005427/en/ SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
Targeting non-coding RNA family members with artificial endonuclease XNAzymes
Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) offer a wealth of therapeutic targets for a range of diseases. However, secondary structures and high similarity within sequence families make specific knockdown challenging. Here, we engineer a series of artificial oligonucleotide enzymes (XNAzymes) composed of 2'-deoxy-2'-fluoro-Î²-D-arabino nucleic acid (FANA) that specifically or preferentially cleave individual ncRNA family members under quasi-physiological conditions, including members of the classic microRNA clusterÂ miR-17~92 (oncomiR-1) and the Y RNA hY5. We demonstrate self-assembly of three anti-miR XNAzymes into a biostable catalytic XNA nanostructure, which targets the cancer-associated microRNAs miR-17, miR-20a and miR-21. Our results provide a starting point for the development of XNAzymes as a platform technology for precision knockdown of specific non-coding RNAs, with the potential to reduce off-target effects compared with other nucleic acid technologies.
Liverpool expands partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Liverpool football club is deepening its ties with the crypto world by expanding a partnership with French blockchain-based sports startup Sorare, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Steadybit wants developers involved in chaos engineering before production
Steadybit, a German startup, wants to put it in reach of more developers by building these tests into the development pipeline. Today, the company announced the general availability of its chaos engineering product. Steadybit co-founder and CEO Benjamin Wilms says that by pushing back chaos testing into the development pipeline,...
