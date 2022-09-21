Read full article on original website
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES JAMUL HORSE AFTER FALL INTO EMPTY POOL
September 23, 2022 (Jamul, CA) -- A young horse named Shocker is safe this morning, after somehow getting into his owner’s empty pool in Jamul on Wednesday. “Shocker’s owner tried to build a ramp to get him out, but was unsuccessful,” says Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the San Diego Humane Society.
ALYSSON SNOW, CANDIDATE FOR LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL: IT’S TIME TO BE THAT LEGISLATOR
September 20, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — “Five years or 15 years is not enough time to keep the deed on these to stay affordable,” said Alysson Snow as she laid out her vision for housing developments in Lemon Grove. “I’m looking for things that are at least 50 years. That they can’t do anything with it that’s not affordable until the expiration of those 50 years.”
JESSYKA HEREDIA, CANDIDATE FOR LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL: THE TOWN WE WANT IT TO BE
September 20, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — “The squeakier wheel gets the oil, right? If you come out and say ‘Hey, this is what we need,’ and you’re persistent, things start to change, remarked ” Jessica “Jessyka” Heredia about virtual access to city meetings. She personally live-streams Lemon Grove City Council meetings on Facebook, while calling for an investment in an official video record.
Blanca Lopez Brown
September 20, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — “The greatest endorsement that I have and am most proud of is [from] the residents themselves,” said Blanca Lopez Brown, a 15-year member of the Lemon Grove School District Board of Trustees. “It helps to keep me grounded and centered as to why I took this on to begin with.”
2022 General Election
September 23, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- The San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce Announces Additional Endorsements for the 2022 General Election. Below is the full list of local candidates now endorsed by the board of directors (*newly announced candidates are designated with an asterisk):. Error...
WHY ISN’T SAN DIEGO COUNTY TESTING WASTEWATER FOR POLIO?
New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: COLORFUL CLOUDS
September 24, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Robert Gehr snapped these photos with his iPhone XR about 30 minutes apart, shows the color change as the sun was rising in the east this morning over El Cajon. The sight transitioned from a vivid orange sunrise to white clouds afloat in an azure blue sky.
DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH IN SANTEE; VICTIM REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED
September 23, 2022 (Lakeside) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a hit-and-run accident last night on State Route 67 southbound near Woodside Avenue in Santee. The CHP also needs help to identify the male victim. A CHP sergeant conducting an enforcement stop of a blue Nissan Altima on...
SDSU WOMEN’S SOCCER FALLS TO COLORADO STATE IN CONFERENCE OPENER 2-0
The Aztecs outshot Colorado State 14-9 Source: goaztecs.com. September 22, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State women's soccer opened Mountain West Conference play on Thursday night, falling 2-0 to Colorado State on the SDSU SportsDeck. The Aztecs outshot the Rams 14-9 on the night. SDSU (2-3-4, 0-1-0 MW) opened...
ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: NEW AND IMPROVED BRAVES TROUNCE MONTE VISTA 37-8
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) - For week six, ECM Sports went to Braves country as El Cajon Valley hosted the Monarchs of Monte Vista at Daryl R. Priest Field. Both teams are struggling; the Braves are at 1-4 and the Monarchs at 1-3. We had just barely set foot...
FOOTBALL: LATE SCORE ROCKETS SDSU PAST TOLEDO 17-14
September 24, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec football team (2-2) defeated Toledo (2-2) 17-14 Saturday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium. After holding a lead for the first 57 minutes, SDSU went down 14-10 late in the fourth quarter and then responded with a game-winning drive capped off with a Jordan Byrd one-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds left.
