Presidential Election

HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
Complex

Chelsea Clinton Says She Was Friends With Ivanka Trump Until ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Chelsea Clinton made it very clear she’s no longer cool with Ivanka Trump. During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea was asked about Jared Kushner’s new book, Breaking History, in which he claimed Ivanka had reached out to Chelsea shortly after the 2016 presidential election. Kushner, who married Ivanka in 2009, said the former first daughter called Chelsea in an effort to arrange a dinner between the two families. Chelsea confirmed she spoke to Ivanka after Election Day, but didn’t recall any dinner invitation.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
AdWeek

Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
TODAY.com

Chelsea Clinton on her relationship with Ivanka Trump: ‘We were definitely friends’

Chelsea Clinton is sharing some insight about her relationship with Ivanka Trump and where the two women stand today. The former first daughter and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Sept. 8, where Chelsea noted that former President Donald Trump’s daughter has gone “to the dark side.”
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show

The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
The Veracity Report

The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor

New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.

