insideevs.com
Hit The Road In Style With Heybike’s Cityscape Electric Commuter Bike
When I hear the term “city bike,” I always think of the classic cruiser bicycles complete with a step-through frame and basket up front. These days, however, city bikes have transformed into much more versatile, performance-oriented machines. Indeed, this has gone even further with the advent of electric bikes, with so-called “city bikes” now churning out upwards of 500 watts of thrust.
RideApart
It's Raining Bikes: Impossible Hill Climb Andler 2022 Is Dirtbike Mayhem
Every year, the Andler-Schönberg Hill Climb in Belgium offers an incredible challenge, both for riders to attempt and for thousands of spectators to enjoy. It’s also called “the Impossible Hill Climb,” mainly because is almost completely impossible to get all the way to the top without falling back down.
‘I will never ride a bike again’: why people are giving up on cycling
The proportion of adults in England who say they cycle at least once a month has fallen to 13.1%, the lowest figure since records began in 2015-16. Here, readers from around the UK explain why they have given up riding their bikes on the road. ‘Riding at peak traffic times?...
RideApart
Watch Someone Turn Three Old Honda Engines Into A Radial One
If you’ve got thirty minutes and a fascination for fabrication, then perhaps this video’s worth a view or two. Lets Learn Something posted part one of his three-cylinder radial engine project. Radial engines aren’t totally outside of our spectrum of topics because however quirky these engines are, some...
The Raleigh Classic Will Feature Fabulous Fleetwoods
The Cadillac nameplate comes with a certain level of admiration for its extraordinarily large and luxurious contributions to the automotive community. Cadillac has always been renowned for its gargantuan luxury cars such as the El Dorados and Devilles. However, it hit a peak of producing cars of titanic proportions and luxury with the introduction of the Fleetwood model. In a time where other manufacturers were focusing on fuel economy and searching for ways to make their vehicles more compact, Cadillac stretched the Fleetwood’s wheelbase to 130-inches and fitted it with one of the largest displacement engines available. With a choice of different engines, plush upholstery, and the most luxury ever fitted in an American car, the Fleetwood continued to offer the best driving experience for personal luxury buyers. Check out two you can put in your garage today.
Procharged Chevelle SS Pushes 600-HP
One of the great things about newer restomods is that they make no bones about what they are to the general public. Some in the past have tried to conceal the car’s performance with stock-looking designs and keeping the original lighting. However, for the most part, the car’s we’ve seen from channels like Autotopia LA in the past few years are all proud of their mixture of modern and classic and wear it like a badge on their exteriors. This particular vehicle is a great example of what makes these incredible restomods so appealing to the newest generation of car enthusiasts.
RideApart
Crashed In Your Leathers? Anthony’s Leatherworks Has Your Back
Leatherwork is a craft that has been around for centuries, and it’s not uncommon for some leather pieces to last decades with proper care, maintenance, and even the occasional repair from time to time. In the world of motorcycling, it’s all too common for riders to buy a new...
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
RideApart
Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Davinci Unveils DC100 Classic
The electric motorcycle market is full of new and exciting options, with most of them designed to satisfy the needs of urban dwellers and commuters. As such, it’s always refreshing to see electric motorcycles that are designed for fun and excitement. You may have heard of Davinci, the Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer who debuted the DC100 in the Chongqing motorcycle show.
RideApart
Here's Why Quartararo's Suit Opened In His Crash At MotoGP Aragon 2022
The 2022 MotoGP round at Aragon could have serious consequences for the rider’s championship—and as we head into the next round in Japan, it’s likely that no one knows that better than current points leader Fabio Quartararo. Despite crashing out in a tangle with Marc Marquez during...
Carlisle Auctions To Feature Rare 1941 Cadillac Convertible
The 1940s were a great time for American outdoor production because of the recent boom in the economy following the second war. In what was essentially the opposite of the Great Depression, automotive manufacturers had a lot more money to play around with and as such made some of the coolest cars ever seen in American history. One company that exemplifies that extremely well is Cadillac. Known for their prestigious luxury auto vehicles, great performance, and unique styling, this GM brand is now one of the most iconic manufacturers in the entire American lineup. Here’s an example of just what you might see from this top-of-the-line company in the previously mentioned era of vehicular design.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
insideevs.com
Take A Look At The 2023 Trek Allant+ 8S Electric Commuter Bike
Assuming you’re gifted with a sunny day and nice, breezy conditions, chances are you’ve considered riding your bicycle to school or work instead of taking your car out of your garage. Indeed, this is exactly what most e-bike manufacturers dream of you doing, so they can continue selling e-bikes geared towards the rapidly growing e-mobility generation.
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
This Insane New Electric Boat Is Basically a Mashup of a Catamaran, Jet Bike and Hydrofoil
Neocean wanted to see what happened when you combined a catamaran with a jet bike. The answer looks like a whole lot of fun. The French company recently launched an electric personal watercraft series called the Overboat F, according to New Atlas. The unique vehicle, which comes in two sizes, features an electric drive and three hydrofoils that allow it to effortlessly speed across the water in silence. The Overboat F is basically a jet bike on top of a catamaran-like base. It has two poly-fiberglass hulls that are connected by a central seating area which has room for one or two...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
topgear.com
This Ford F-250 restomod is work truck perfection
American outfit Velocity knows what makes a good work truck – and what makes us want them. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. At the heart of it, work trucks are really just one thing: simple,...
RideApart
Casey Stoner And Chris Vermeulen Road Trip To Phillip Island
Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, MotoGP hasn’t raced at Australia’s Phillip Island Circuit since 2019. That’s not only a shame for the riders but also unfortunate for race fans. The rider-favorite track has hosted some of the most memorable battles in MotoGP history. From Rossi and Gibernau’s showdown in 2004 to the four-way battle royale in 2015 to Marquez and Vinales’ scrap in 2019, Phillip Island only elevates the Grand Prix spectacle.
RideApart
Marc Marquez Concerned Over Healing Arm’s Stamina At Motegi Race
Marc Marquez is no stranger to pain. The six-time MotoGP champion has battled through four arm surgeries and a double dose of double vision (diplopia)—and that’s just in the last two years. Marquez just keeps coming back, though. After voluntarily bowing out of the Grand Prix following the...
