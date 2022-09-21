Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football wins matchup against Fremont
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island football played host to Fremont Friday for Week 5 of play. The Islanders come away with the win, 38-14. See embedded video for highlights.
kfornow.com
FOOTBALL: Southeast Outlasts Millard South In Battle of Offenses
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Southeast has made progress on the football field the past three weeks, after starting out pre-season ranked and winless in their first two games. The Knights counted on running the football in their 56-35 victory Thursday night over Millard North at Seacrest Field, in a...
klin.com
John Cook Notches 800th Career Win as No. 3 Nebraska Sweeps Michigan State
“This means I’ve been doing it a long time. I don’t care about any of that.”. That’s what Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said during pregame on what an 800th career win would mean. Less than two hours later and ten matches into his 30th season as a head coach, he had it via a 25-15, 19, 23 sweep of Michigan State.
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 5 Highlights
Neb. — Week five of Operation Football showcased high school teams competing across the state. Fort Calhoun took on Platteview in the fan favorite game of the week, with Platteview coming out on top, 48-13. In this week's Monster Matchup, Bennington toppled Elkhorn High 41-21, keeping their undefeated...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Coaching Rumor Mill: Dave Aranda to Nebraska Picking up Steam
After a loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost just weeks ahead of his buyout being cut in half, pointing to signs of how fed up Nebraska officials were with Frost’s results and that money is no issue for the Cornhuskers. Now, two...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Open B1G Play at Home
• The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team begins Big Ten play this weekend with a pair of home matches. The Huskers host Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. and turn around 24 hours later to host No. 7 Ohio State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg draws praise from McGowens family
The 2022-2023 Nebraska basketball season is still a little more than a month away, but one thing is for sure. There won’t be a McGowens brother on the roster for the first time in a couple of years. In fact, both Bryce and Trey McGowens ended up spending just a short time with the Nebrasketball than they could have, but it doesn’t appear that was because of any strife between the basketball stars and their head coach, Fred Hoiberg.
1011now.com
Krause’s selfless approach: “I just wanna be on a winning team”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As John Cook tried different lineups during Nebraska’s non-conference volleyball schedule, Lindsay Krause’s role regularly changed. Krause played multiple positions and was in and out of the starting lineup. “I’ll do whatever we can to win,” Krause said. “If that means I’m playing right...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium. According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on...
Nebraska Cornhuskers Go Big Read: Staff not ‘sabotaging’ recruiting
When it comes to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the football team is still generating most of the headlines. That makes sense; as of right now, it’s the only major men’s sport playing games. Of course, when it comes to Nebraska Cornhuskers teams that are bringing joy rather than sadness,...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts weighs in on reports and rumors surrounding Nebraska's coaching vacancy
Trev Alberts is heading into a crucial head coaching search for Nebraska. After firing Scott Frost following an abysmal start to the 2022 season, the coaching carousel and rumor mill surrounding the Huskers has already been fired up. Some of those reports and rumors have included Urban Meyer, Kansas head...
Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search
The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
kios.org
Huskers' Defensive Coordinator Out, Following Frost Firing
A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in a lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator.
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that would bring in more than $300 million over 15 years and said that alcohol would be sold at men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena starting this season. The athletic department must get approval from the university Board of Regents, who are expected to approve the plans. The next board meeting is Sept. 30. Nebraska is scheduled to open a $160 million football facility next year, and the Big Ten’s billion-dollar-a-year media rights deal announced this summer will bring unprecedented windfalls to league members.
klkntv.com
Two former Huskers earn spots on US national volleyball team
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker volleyball players continue to be a mainstay on the U.S. national team. Rosters for the upcoming Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball Championship were announced Thursday. Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are among the 14 players on the U.S. team. Both Robinson...
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
WOWT
Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in Nebraska history, casino doors opened for people to gamble. Saturday morning eager guests cheered as Warhorse Casino in Lincoln welcomed its first guests at 10 a.m. Some arrived over an hour before the grand opening. “[I was] out in the parking...
Sand Hills Express
Scott Family to be Honored with the Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award
This Sunday the family of Ralph and Lorraine Scott will officially receive the “Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award” from the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. After the announcement was made earlier this year that the Scott family would be honored with this special award, members of the family visited with KCNI/KBBN sports back in May about this prestigious honor. We re-post that story this week as we congratulate the Scott family who will officially be recognized this weekend during a ceremony at Lincoln East high school.
