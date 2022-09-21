Georgia Miller Kramer, passed away on August 19, 2022. Georgia was born on February 22, 1931 in Everett. When she was 5 years old, the family moved to Ernie’s Grove in Snoqualmie, Georgia lived in the family home until she was married on January 28, 1949. She and her husband, Don bought the family home in 1950 when Georgia’s parents moved just down the road. Georgia spent the rest of her life in that home, until June 30, 2021 when her health required her to move to a home with a caregiver.

