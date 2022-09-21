The City of Springfield has found a vendor to put on a household hazardous waste dropoff event in October. The city usually partners with the State of Illinois on a fall event at the state fairgrounds, but the state canceled its events this fall because an Ohio facility that disposes of the hazardous wastes has been knocked out of commission by a fire. But the city put out a request for proposal and identified a Missouri company called Clean Harbors to put on the event, now tentatively set for October 22nd. Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote next month on a $115,000 contract with the company to collect and dispose of the wastes, including paint, used motor oil, batteries, and more. The October event would only be open to city residents.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO