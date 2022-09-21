Read full article on original website
Breeze-Courier
Pana Panthers survive trip to Piasa Birds, 35-21
(PIASA) — Pana defenders swarm to Piasa quarterback Quinten Strohbeck during the Panthers 35-21 win on Friday night at Piasa in South Central Conference action. From left, in white jerseys, are Joel Deere 65), Monte Weddle (33) and Kamden Brown (72). (Tom Latonis/Breeze-Courier Photo) (PIASA) — The Pana Panthers...
Herald & Review
Macon Speedway’s final 2022 race to determine champions
MACON — The annual BRANDT Season Championship Night is set to put a cap on the 2022 racing season this Saturday night at Macon Speedway. The track will host six divisions of racing for the special cup feature trophies in addition to points to determine the final standings. Mechanic races and a powder puff will be held at the end of the night.
channel1450.com
Rochester Runs Over Glenwood For Fourth Win
Rochester was able to run the ball with Keeton Reiss and Ian Lichtenberger against Glenwood and they got a turnover late in the third quarter that set up their final score. The Rockets beat the Titans 27-14 to push both teams to 4-1 on the season.
25newsnow.com
EIU’s Hall of Fame football coach dies
(25 News Now) - Darrell Mudra, who led Eastern Illinois University to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93. The Panthers had just one victory the season before Mudra led them to the NCAA Division II national title. EIU, under Mudra’s guidance, advanced to the title game...
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Breese man killed in Lebanon crash
A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
wdbr.com
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
WAND TV
School gives update after 2 Central A&M students hurt in crash
SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown gave an update after two students were hurt in a car crash Thursday. He said in a Facebook post that the students' injuries are non life-threatening. "One student will be undergoing surgery tonight to have a rod placed in his...
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
Breeze-Courier
Community Garden Comes To Life With Volunteers
TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville Community Garden was established in 2012 and planted in 2013. Geri Riemann was the driving force behind the garden from its inception until 2020, when she turned the reigns over to Gerlinda and Jerry Johnson. As of August 31st, the group have harvested 1483 pounds of produce with 456 volunteer hours by 12 individuals. The group donates produce to the Senior Center, the Taylorville Food Pantry and CCMH Group Homes. Pictured left is Jerry Johnson digging up some of the many sweet potatoes this year.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
wmay.com
Springfield Finds Vendor For Household Hazardous Waste Event In October
The City of Springfield has found a vendor to put on a household hazardous waste dropoff event in October. The city usually partners with the State of Illinois on a fall event at the state fairgrounds, but the state canceled its events this fall because an Ohio facility that disposes of the hazardous wastes has been knocked out of commission by a fire. But the city put out a request for proposal and identified a Missouri company called Clean Harbors to put on the event, now tentatively set for October 22nd. Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote next month on a $115,000 contract with the company to collect and dispose of the wastes, including paint, used motor oil, batteries, and more. The October event would only be open to city residents.
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
capitolwolf.com
Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield
Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
newschannel20.com
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
wgel.com
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
