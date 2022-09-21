Read full article on original website
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Special Board Meeting
The Shelby County Board held a special meeting at 10 AM on the 21st of this month for the purpose of awarding a custom farming contract and approving the annual audit. Kenney Compton was the low bidder of the 6 bids received for custom farming while zero bids were received for the inputs needed to actually put a crop in the ground. We will update you with a new article when we receive all the bids that were submitted. The farm committee meeting is in the bottom video below.
wmay.com
Wyndham Zoning Variance Advances, Against Recommendation Of Regional Planning Staff
Springfield’s planning and zoning commission has voted in favor of a proposed zoning variance to allow the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to mostly apartments, even though staff of the Regional Planning Commission recommended against the variance. After Springfield aldermen rejected earlier proposals that called for even...
wlds.com
Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes
Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member. According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell. Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday...
wlds.com
Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search
The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
wmay.com
Springfield Finds Vendor For Household Hazardous Waste Event In October
The City of Springfield has found a vendor to put on a household hazardous waste dropoff event in October. The city usually partners with the State of Illinois on a fall event at the state fairgrounds, but the state canceled its events this fall because an Ohio facility that disposes of the hazardous wastes has been knocked out of commission by a fire. But the city put out a request for proposal and identified a Missouri company called Clean Harbors to put on the event, now tentatively set for October 22nd. Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote next month on a $115,000 contract with the company to collect and dispose of the wastes, including paint, used motor oil, batteries, and more. The October event would only be open to city residents.
Hospitals offering free mammograms in October
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Women who are either uninsured or underinsured have a chance to receive a free mammogram next month. The hospitals of the Memorial Health system will offer free mammograms to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with most of the hospitals offering the free screenings every Monday in October. Each hospital has a […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
wdbr.com
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
Breeze-Courier
Community Garden Comes To Life With Volunteers
TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville Community Garden was established in 2012 and planted in 2013. Geri Riemann was the driving force behind the garden from its inception until 2020, when she turned the reigns over to Gerlinda and Jerry Johnson. As of August 31st, the group have harvested 1483 pounds of produce with 456 volunteer hours by 12 individuals. The group donates produce to the Senior Center, the Taylorville Food Pantry and CCMH Group Homes. Pictured left is Jerry Johnson digging up some of the many sweet potatoes this year.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
wlds.com
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
capitolwolf.com
Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield
Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
newschannel20.com
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
wlds.com
Gilham House Ready For Opening on Saturday
Gilham House, the former Gilham Funeral Home next to the Morgan County Courthouse, saw a successful soft opening last night. The building will be the home of several small businesses contained in their own space offering a variety of retail options from owner Colleen Flinn’s Nothing Fancy Supply beeswax wraps to macrame and even vinyl records.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
