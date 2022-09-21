In Denver, the District Attorney's Office is charging an Aurora teenager as an adult in a recent double shooting.Jalil Mitchell, 16, faces several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened on Sept. 7 outside the Carla Madison Rec Center, located at 2401 E Colfax Avenue.Mitchell is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.One of the victims was shot in the cheek, while the other was shot several times in his left arm, left leg and abdomen, according to Mitchell's arrest warrant. The report is partially redacted and does not identify the victims, or...

