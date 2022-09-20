CHAMPION — Although the home sellout crowd provided a buzz for the annual black-light halftime show by the Champion High School marching band, visiting Garfield turned the lights off on the Golden Flashes’ football squad prior to halftime. The G-Men raided Champion without a search warrant, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions and six of their seven possessions before intermission en route to a large lead, and served a warning to the rest of the MVAC...

AKRON, OH ・ 38 MINUTES AGO