Football

The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle opened up district play with a bang on Thursday night, defeating Frisco Memorial by a score of 51-13. The Eagles got on the board first on an 18-yard run from RJ Bunnell to give Argyle a 7-0 lead. The Warriors kicked a field goal to make it 7-3 after...
ARGYLE, TX
Record-Courier

Jesse Grace rushes for three TDs in first half to power Garfield over Champion

CHAMPION — Although the home sellout crowd provided a buzz for the annual black-light halftime show by the Champion High School marching band, visiting Garfield turned the lights off on the Golden Flashes’ football squad prior to halftime. The G-Men raided Champion without a search warrant, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions and six of their seven possessions before intermission en route to a large lead, and served a warning to the rest of the MVAC...
AKRON, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens

On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans, Herd have plenty of skill players

If you enjoy seeing a lot of offense in a high school football game, the contest at Trojan Stadium on Friday night might be to your liking. Carlisle comes to town sporting a 2-2 record (0-1 MPC), having scored 34.5 points per game. Chambersburg (2-2, 0-1 MPC), which will host the Thundering Herd at Trojan Stadium at 7 p.m. in a Mid Penn Commonwealth tussle, has put up 24 per game, including 35 at Central Dauphin last week.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

