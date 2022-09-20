Read full article on original website
High School Football Scoreboard
Argyle opened up district play with a bang on Thursday night, defeating Frisco Memorial by a score of 51-13. The Eagles got on the board first on an 18-yard run from RJ Bunnell to give Argyle a 7-0 lead. The Warriors kicked a field goal to make it 7-3 after...
Prep Football: Chaffee's two defensive touchdowns lead the way for Serrano against Victor Valley
With the start of Mojave River League action just around the corner, the Serrano football team wrapped up its nonleague slate against Victor Valley on Friday and walked away with a big 49-13 victory. But the victory was not all smooth sailing, though. Starting quarterback Payton Cornell exited in the...
Jesse Grace rushes for three TDs in first half to power Garfield over Champion
CHAMPION — Although the home sellout crowd provided a buzz for the annual black-light halftime show by the Champion High School marching band, visiting Garfield turned the lights off on the Golden Flashes’ football squad prior to halftime. The G-Men raided Champion without a search warrant, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions and six of their seven possessions before intermission en route to a large lead, and served a warning to the rest of the MVAC...
Devils, Indians Meet In Battle Of Unbeatens
On paper, Greeneville’s game at Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday appears to be a marquee high school football matchup. And it could be. If Dobyns-Bennett can hold up its end of the deal. Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett both enter the game with 5-0 records. Greeneville is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. ...
Football preview: Trojans, Herd have plenty of skill players
If you enjoy seeing a lot of offense in a high school football game, the contest at Trojan Stadium on Friday night might be to your liking. Carlisle comes to town sporting a 2-2 record (0-1 MPC), having scored 34.5 points per game. Chambersburg (2-2, 0-1 MPC), which will host the Thundering Herd at Trojan Stadium at 7 p.m. in a Mid Penn Commonwealth tussle, has put up 24 per game, including 35 at Central Dauphin last week.
