TAKE NOTICE that the City Council for the City of Waynesboro will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in City Council Chambers, Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building, 503 W Main Street, Waynesboro, VA to receive public comment on the following:. A request by Mr....

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO