Castle Way could throw his name into the Classic equation with victory in the Derby "Wild Card" EBF Conditions Stakes at Epsom. Another juvenile from the Charlie Appleby powerhouse, Castle Way is certainly bred to be a champion as an Almanzor half-brother to Palace Pier, who cost 425,000 guineas at the autumn sales last year. He could not quite get the job done on his initial start at Newmarket, beaten a length and a quarter by his better-fancied stablemate Lenormand, with the reopposing Ndaawi a neck back in third.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO