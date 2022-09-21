Read full article on original website
Saturday Tips
Blackbeard can spearhead a Group One double for Aidan O'Brien by landing the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Always highly rated by the master of Ballydoyle, he has won five of his seven starts this term, culminating in his victory in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month. His previous trip...
Sunday Tips
Castle Way could throw his name into the Classic equation with victory in the Derby "Wild Card" EBF Conditions Stakes at Epsom. Another juvenile from the Charlie Appleby powerhouse, Castle Way is certainly bred to be a champion as an Almanzor half-brother to Palace Pier, who cost 425,000 guineas at the autumn sales last year. He could not quite get the job done on his initial start at Newmarket, beaten a length and a quarter by his better-fancied stablemate Lenormand, with the reopposing Ndaawi a neck back in third.
Qipco British Champions Day: Cash in race to be fit for Ascot targets after early season injury
Promising three-year-old Cash is in a race against time to be fit for Qipco British Champions Day - and connections fear he may lose that battle. Though entered in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot, the David Simcock-trained son of Shamardal could be saved for next year after picking up an injury on his second career start.
Rockfel Stakes: Breeders' Cup option as Commissioning impresses for John and Thady Gosden team
Commissioning shot towards the head of ante-post lists for next year's 1000 Guineas after maintaining her unbeaten record in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket. The daughter of Kingman was seemingly not all that well fancied for her July Course debut during the summer, but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of Frankie Dettori.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Charlie Appleby to monitor Paris ground for Adayar with Champions Day still the main thought
Ground conditions at ParisLongchamp are likely to be the deciding factor as to whether Adayar has a second crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday week, live on Sky Sports Racing. Last year's Derby and King George hero was beaten just under four lengths into fourth place...
Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championship road race while cycling with fractured elbow
Annemiek van Vleuten won the Elite Women’s Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships despite cycling with a fractured elbow throughout. Van Vleuten staged a classic late attack, putting aside the pain, to win the 164.3km race and claim the rainbow jersey for the second time in her career.
Super League: 10 memorable Grand Final moments on Old Trafford showpiece's 25th anniversary
This year's Betfred Super League Grand Final marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural edition of the competition's Old Trafford showpiece. Ever since Wigan Warriors defeated Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in that first edition way back in 1998, the title-decider has thrown up plenty of moments which remain talked about to this day.
Bradford 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Vadaine Oliver rescues point for Bantams
Vadaine Oliver rescued a point for Bradford with a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon. The Dons ended a four-game losing run but were denied a come-from-behind victory at the death at Valley Parade. Scott Banks fired the home side in front after four minutes with a...
Lotte Wubben-Moy interview: The England defender cementing the legacy of a historic summer for the Lionesses
The last few months have been a wild ride for Lotte Wubben-Moy. The Arsenal and England defender signed a new contract with the club she has always supported at the end of April, was part of the team that missed out on the Women's Super League title by a point in May and, by the end of July, had a European champions' medal round her neck.
