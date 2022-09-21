Read full article on original website
Related
Owasso Police Searching For 3 People Involved In Theft Investigation
Owasso Police are looking for three people who they say are involved in a theft investigation. According to police, at least one of the suspects is tied to several other cases across Green Country. Owasso Police say after posting surveillance pictures of the three suspects on Facebook, they got a...
Tulsa woman admits to murder, attempting to light the victim’s body on fire
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains coverage from McBride’s initial arrest in 2019. A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County, two years after a woman was murdered in her home. 30-year-old Jessica Lavon McBride admitted to federal investigators that she strangled Tracey...
Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
Man Accused Of Murder Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say had repeatedly beat his girlfriend so badly that she died from the injuries. According to investigators, Juan Blanco pushed Jackie Littrell in front of a car in February of 2022. They say in June, Littrell went to the hospital and told doctors that Blanco had punched her in the stomach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Men Wanted In Connection To Homicide Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge
Tulsa Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Hookah Lounge in May. Dominique Jordan and Darius McGee have been charged in the murder of 17-year-old Corlin Jones, according to police. A third suspect, Deontre Reed was already arrested in August. If you know...
Police Search Underway After Robbery At Tulsa Convenience Store
An investigation is underway after a robbery at a convenience store near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened at the '2 Go Food Mart' at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police say they believe two people were involved....
TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody
An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
Owasso police search for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site, according to an Owasso Police Department (OPD) Facebook post. Owasso Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying these individuals who broke into and stole over ten thousand dollars of equipment and materials from a closed construction site. If you have any information, please call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case 2022-2370. As always, you can remain anonymous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car
A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
News On 6
Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search
Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
TPD: Homicide detectives investigating after man arrested for armed robbery died in police custody
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed to FOX23 Friday afternoon that the department’s homicide division is investigating after a man died in police custody this week. Thursday, Tulsa Police said 40-year-old Ramond Thompson, an armed robbery suspect, died while in police custody Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Stillwater Officer Injured During Arrest Early Thursday Morning
A Stillwater police officer was injured during an arrest early Thursday morning. According to police, officers were called to a bar on S. Washington Street due to a disturbance outside the establishment. When they arrived they found a group of people about a block away that matched the description of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
Skiatook PD issues statement on ‘vulgar flag’ flying on private property
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department has responded to community complaints about a vulgar flag flying on private property. In a Facebook post, the department said they’ve received multiple complaints about the flag. While they didn’t explicitly say what was on the flag, it contains “profanity directed to the current president.”
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
Funeral for Sand Springs student Cyra Saner held Thursday
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for Cyra Saner, 16, was held on Thursday. Saner, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said. Two other occupants in the vehicle...
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Comments / 0