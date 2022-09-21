ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Mix 95.7FM

Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country

Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
DOUGLAS, MI
grmag.com

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Haven, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Indian restaurant to close down

A longtime Grand Rapids restaurant is shutting its doors. After 25 years in Eastown, Bombay Cuisine, 1400 Lake Drive SE, will shut its doors on Oct. 2, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook Thursday. The closure includes East West Brewing, which opened in 2016. “The decision to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things

Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape

The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Travel Maven

This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest

From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
SHELBY, MI
townandtourist.com

26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant

This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

‘Cats end Gold win drought; Vikings keep scoring big

Wayland scored its first O-K Gold Conference football victory in two years Friday night by besting Kenowa Hills 34-19. Meanwhile, the Hopkins varsity football offensive juggernaut just keeps getting more impressive as the season progresses. The Vikings put 56 points on the scoreboard in a 56-21 merry romp at Comstock...
WAYLAND, MI

