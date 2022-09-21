Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.

