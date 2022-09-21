Read full article on original website
Reese turned a pair of two-point conversions and a goal-line stand into a Greater Thumb West win over Vassar. Vassar led 13-0 at halftime before the Rockets scored two touchdowns with two important conversions for a 16-13 lead. But the game wasn’t over. Vassar drove to the 1-yard line before Reese came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 48 seconds remaining to secure the win.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Grand Blanc's QB-WR duo of Owen Szczembara and Ethan Bales. Facing East Lansing, Szczembara launched a pass to the left corner of the end zone, where Ethan Bales brought it down between two defenders. The Bobcats handed East Lansing...
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City's 23-school coverage area for Sept. 23, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. MOUNT PLEASANT 46, BAY CITY WESTERN...
FLINT – Nigell Johnson passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns Friday to lead Carman-Ainsworth in a 61-21 victory over Bay City Central. He completed 11 of 13 passes as the Cavaliers won their first game in five tries this season. Johnson also rushed five times for 105 yards and another TD.
FREELAND, MI – With a long trip planned Saturday to honor his father’s quarterback legacy, Aidan Hoard completed one pass. Hoard helped lead the Frankenmuth Eagles to a 21-0 win Friday over Freeland in a Tri-Valley Conference 8 showdown between two defending state semifinalists and two teams ranked in the Top 5 in their divisions.
FLINT, MI — It was homecoming night, and a win always makes it that much sweeter. And that is exactly what Goodrich sought after, and after running the score up 42-7 against Corunna, the Martians did just that on Friday, Sept. 23. At halftime, the homecoming court took the...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Blanc Bobcats got the best of East Lansing last season, and did so as well in 2022. The Trojans fell 28-21 to Grand Blanc, to suffer their first loss of the season. The Trojans started out hot, scoring in just a few plays, but...
We already knew who the Michigan Wolverines would be playing this season, as the Big Ten schedule was announced earlier this month. The program has since announced the tipoff times and TV designations for most of Michigan's games this season. Michigan's first non-conference test comes in the Legends Classic,...
For football teams, a helmet does more than just protect players. It becomes an identifying factor, a source of pride for players and fans.
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
The safety measures were taken after brawls broke out among spectators at a game between the Flint Jaguars and Beecher Buccaneers
FLINT – Week 5 of the high school football season is almost here and we have 19 games on the Flint-area schedule. We've got a couple with potential championship implications such as Lapeer at Saginaw Heritage and Goodrich at Corunna. Our best pick last week was Swartz Creek...
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state's worst college - according...
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 5 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Fall is here and pumpkins are popping up across the region. A meteorology professor at Central Michigan University takes pumpkin growing seriously. Dr. Jason Keeler has been fascinated with pumpkins since elementary school and has been growing them since the early '90s. This year he grew his biggest pumpkin yet!
Ten years ago this month, My Darkest Days played a sold-out show in Flint, Michigan. September 21st is a big day in history for My Darkest Days as well as Flint, Michigan. It was on September 21st, 2010 that My Darkest Days released their debut album of the same name and took the world by storm.
FLINT – We shared with you this morning our thoughts on some of the snazziest high school football helmets in the Flint area. Now we want to know what you think. We put together a photo gallery featuring 22 helmets and we would have had more if all the coaches we contacted submitted photos.
SAGINAW, MI— After 40 years in broadcasting, a long-time radio news anchor and news director has decided to call it a career. On what marked her last day, Friday, Sept. 23, Ann Williams walked into the Alpha Media offices to find a breathtaking display of flowers on her desk from former General Manager John Casey, who had first hired her in 1983.
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
