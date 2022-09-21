ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football highlights: Reese defense stops Vassar

Reese turned a pair of two-point conversions and a goal-line stand into a Greater Thumb West win over Vassar. Vassar led 13-0 at halftime before the Rockets scored two touchdowns with two important conversions for a 16-13 lead. But the game wasn’t over. Vassar drove to the 1-yard line before Reese came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 48 seconds remaining to secure the win.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Highlight of the Night (Sep. 23rd)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Grand Blanc's QB-WR duo of Owen Szczembara and Ethan Bales. Facing East Lansing, Szczembara launched a pass to the left corner of the end zone, where Ethan Bales brought it down between two defenders. The Bobcats handed East Lansing...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Saginaw, MI
Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News

Frankenmuth grinds out shutout win over Freeland

FREELAND, MI – With a long trip planned Saturday to honor his father’s quarterback legacy, Aidan Hoard completed one pass. Hoard helped lead the Frankenmuth Eagles to a 21-0 win Friday over Freeland in a Tri-Valley Conference 8 showdown between two defending state semifinalists and two teams ranked in the Top 5 in their divisions.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested

Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI
100.7 WITL

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 5 of 2022 season

BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 5 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
BAY CITY, MI
wkar.org

Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
YPSILANTI, MI
WZZM 13

CMU professor grows giant pumpkin

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Fall is here and pumpkins are popping up across the region. A meteorology professor at Central Michigan University takes pumpkin growing seriously. Dr. Jason Keeler has been fascinated with pumpkins since elementary school and has been growing them since the early '90s. This year he grew his biggest pumpkin yet!
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

WSGW’s Ann Williams retires from radio after 40 years in news

SAGINAW, MI— After 40 years in broadcasting, a long-time radio news anchor and news director has decided to call it a career. On what marked her last day, Friday, Sept. 23, Ann Williams walked into the Alpha Media offices to find a breathtaking display of flowers on her desk from former General Manager John Casey, who had first hired her in 1983.
SAGINAW, MI

