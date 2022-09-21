Read full article on original website
Related
charlotteonthecheap.com
Thumbs, a mystery comedy thriller at VAPA Center: BOGO tickets and pay-what-you-can night
Thumbs, a mystery comedy thriller by Rupert Homes, is full of twists and turns, taking the audience on a fun-filled, thought-provoking journey. Playwright-songwriter Homes (widely known for his hit single “The Piña Colada Song”) called Thumbs “not just a whodunnit, but a whydunnit.”. It reverses traditional...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour coming to Urban Reader Bookstore October 20
Black Power Rangers is a comedy show featuring Black comedians from the south. The show is coming to Charlotte on October 20th, 2022. Headliner Wills Maxwell Jr. is headlining the show, which also features Deshawn Mason, Brandi Roberts and Jarrod Fortune. See the show at Urban Reader Bookstore, 440 East...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Camino Fiesta and Futbol at American Legion Memorial Stadium
Camino Fiesta and Futbol is a free festival at American Legion Memorial Stadium, 310 N Kings Drive, Charlotte, on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Camino invites you to a fun night with food, family, and Soccer! They’re partnering with Charlotte Independence and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to deliver you one of the most entertaining parties across the Carolinas. This cultural celebration will feature mechanical bulls, bounce houses, professional wrestlers, Zumba, beer, bands, and of course, soccer!
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
Comments / 0