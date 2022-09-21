Camino Fiesta and Futbol is a free festival at American Legion Memorial Stadium, 310 N Kings Drive, Charlotte, on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Camino invites you to a fun night with food, family, and Soccer! They’re partnering with Charlotte Independence and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to deliver you one of the most entertaining parties across the Carolinas. This cultural celebration will feature mechanical bulls, bounce houses, professional wrestlers, Zumba, beer, bands, and of course, soccer!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO