Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's Disappearance
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah Writer
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
getnews.info
The Social at Savannah Offers Five-Star Service to Its Five-Star Residents
The senior living community is proud to highlight its outstanding dining services. Savannah, Georgia – September 23, 2022 – According to multiple polls and surveys conducted among residents at senior living communities all over the country, two of the major factors that determine their satisfaction levels with their accommodations are meal quality and service. It is with this thought in mind that The Social at Savannah, a senior living community based out of Savannah, Georgia, wishes to highlight their outstanding dining services program.
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
yaleclimateconnections.org
‘Fighting for inches’ in the Southeast’s struggle with salt
At age 61, wading through swampy rows of submerged plants and trying not to step on any cottonmouth snakes, Rollen Chalmers farms his family’s legacy in rice. He makes his living on the Turnbridge Plantation in his hometown of Hardeeville, South Carolina, 30 minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. For 16 years he’s grown Carolina Gold Rice, a sweet species brought in the slave trade from West Africa’s “Rice Coast.” Today, Carolina Gold is cultivated by only a handful of small-scale farmers.
wtoc.com
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend in Savannah is packed full of events you are sure to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah to help you get your weekend planned out. 41st Savannah Jazz Festival Friday When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. Where: Forsyth Park Price: Free More […]
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park
Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
WJCL
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
City Council debates introducing medical cannabis dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are efforts underway to bring medical cannabis to Georgia and to the Hostess City. For the past couple of months, the City of Savannah has been drafting an ordinance for what and how having medical cannabis dispensaries in the city could look like and to also clear up some questions. […]
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
This discovery could close a missing persons case.
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for anyone who wants medical marijuana. It’s not legal yet, but the City of Savannah had a workshop Thursday night to discuss getting ahead of it. It’s a joint effort right now between the city and the Savannah Police Department...
Savannah surpasses other police departments in solving murders. Why?
As violent crime and killings are on the rise across the United States, Savannah has become a symbol of success in one vital metric: The city’s ability to solve homicides far exceeds the national average, according to police statistics. From 2019-2021, Savannah Police Department homicide clearance rates — the...
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
wtoc.com
Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
