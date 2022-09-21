ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS Detroit

Michigan launches program to address state's housing stock

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing stock is getting slim and state officials are working to help meet the demand with a new program.The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is launching the Missing Middle Housing Program to provide funds to non-profit organizations to develop and rehabilitate properties.MSHDA administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the amount of available homes due to rising construction and maintenance costs.The program allocates $50 million from the American Rescue Plan act, where 30% will be used to help rural communities.State regulators say the funds can be used for rental and for-sale properties."They're serving this middle income, this workforce housing, missing middle household population where we know that there is a lot of need all throughout the state," said MSHDA Director of Development Chad Benson."From the very rural areas to some of the more populated areas throughout the state."Grants are now available to help get projects started.Click here for more information on qualifications.
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report

Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
WLNS

Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
fox2detroit.com

Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
WLUC

MSHDA launches program to increase attainable housing stock

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a new program Tuesday to address the lack of attainable housing and other housing challenges amplified by the pandemic. The Missing Middle Housing Program will utilize federal resources allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to...
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
wemu.org

Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan

After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
Fox17

Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer, and property owners in West Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.”. The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north...
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
The Ann Arbor News

Why Michigan’s unusual education bureaucracy matters in the flap over LGBT training videos

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has railed against training videos that suggested, among other things, that educators could tell parents about a transgender child’s suicidal thoughts without revealing that the child was transgender. She’s called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan’s superintendent of public instruction and the head...
hillsdalecollegian.com

Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing

Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
