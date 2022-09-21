Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan launches program to address state's housing stock
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing stock is getting slim and state officials are working to help meet the demand with a new program.The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is launching the Missing Middle Housing Program to provide funds to non-profit organizations to develop and rehabilitate properties.MSHDA administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the amount of available homes due to rising construction and maintenance costs.The program allocates $50 million from the American Rescue Plan act, where 30% will be used to help rural communities.State regulators say the funds can be used for rental and for-sale properties."They're serving this middle income, this workforce housing, missing middle household population where we know that there is a lot of need all throughout the state," said MSHDA Director of Development Chad Benson."From the very rural areas to some of the more populated areas throughout the state."Grants are now available to help get projects started.Click here for more information on qualifications.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report
Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
About 500 Michigan doctors agree to support governor’s lawsuit challenging abortion ban
With the support of 514 physicians, a politically active Michigan health care group filed a motion in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging Michigan’s statute criminalizing abortion. “The 1931 abortion ban would force on today’s patients and physicians an obsolete standard of care that has no basis...
Michigan state police silent on marijuana testing debacle; critics call for change
While the mystery behind what led Michigan state police forensic scientists to produce thousands of faulty marijuana blood test results lingers, multiple criminal defense attorneys who spoke with MLive are calling for a new way of doing things. They believe the science that produces data at the center of criminal...
WILX-TV
Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand. Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
Michigan among top states in the U.S. with most school book bans, report finds
Michigan is among the states with the most banned books at schools in the country, according to a new report released this week by PEN America.
ProPublica
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Outlier Media. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. What typically is routine procedure — a utility requesting and then receiving approval for a consumer rate increase —...
fox2detroit.com
Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
MSHDA launches program to increase attainable housing stock
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a new program Tuesday to address the lack of attainable housing and other housing challenges amplified by the pandemic. The Missing Middle Housing Program will utilize federal resources allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
wemu.org
Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan
After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
Fox17
Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer, and property owners in West Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.”. The class-action deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north...
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Why Michigan’s unusual education bureaucracy matters in the flap over LGBT training videos
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has railed against training videos that suggested, among other things, that educators could tell parents about a transgender child’s suicidal thoughts without revealing that the child was transgender. She’s called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan’s superintendent of public instruction and the head...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
Comments / 0