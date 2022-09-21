ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almont, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington

STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
MILLINGTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Armada, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Almont, MI
North Branch, MI
Sports
City
North Branch, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Almont, MI
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Raiders#American Football
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Storm Damage in Bay County causes closures and damages

Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Here are the top stories we are following this evening. The next two home games for Jaguars’ fans will be attended by invitation only following a decision made Friday. Serenity House: Recovery Month. Updated: 6 hours...
BAY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Radio Ink

WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor

Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF LAPEER NOTICE TO CREDITORS

File No.: 22-040419-DE Estate of Robert Jason Staley. Date of birth: March 31, 1975. Notice to creditors: The decedent, Robert Jason Staley died January 13, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Catherine Anne Staley, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 255 Clay Street, Lapeer, MI 48446 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy