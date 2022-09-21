Read full article on original website
Flint-area Week 5 football highlights: Carman-Ainsworth QB throws 5 TD passes
FLINT – Nigell Johnson passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns Friday to lead Carman-Ainsworth in a 61-21 victory over Bay City Central. He completed 11 of 13 passes as the Cavaliers won their first game in five tries this season. Johnson also rushed five times for 105 yards and another TD.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 5
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Sept. 23, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. MOUNT PLEASANT 46, BAY CITY WESTERN...
MLive.com
No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington
STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
Saginaw-area’s Top 10 high school football helmets
For football teams, a helmet does more than just protect players. It becomes an identifying factor, a source of pride for players and fans.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
Vote for the best-looking high school football helmet in the Flint area
FLINT – We shared with you this morning our thoughts on some of the snazziest high school football helmets in the Flint area. Now we want to know what you think. We put together a photo gallery featuring 22 helmets and we would have had more if all the coaches we contacted submitted photos.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
abc12.com
Prosecutor won't file charges against Grand Blanc football players on Snapchat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Football players at Grand Blanc High School accused of sending degrading and racist messages in a private Snapchat group will not face criminal charges. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Grand Blanc City Police Chief Brian Lipe said the messages sent among part of the...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
WNEM
Storm Damage in Bay County causes closures and damages
Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Here are the top stories we are following this evening. The next two home games for Jaguars’ fans will be attended by invitation only following a decision made Friday. Serenity House: Recovery Month. Updated: 6 hours...
Radio Ink
WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor
Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
tricitytimes-online.com
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF LAPEER NOTICE TO CREDITORS
File No.: 22-040419-DE Estate of Robert Jason Staley. Date of birth: March 31, 1975. Notice to creditors: The decedent, Robert Jason Staley died January 13, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Catherine Anne Staley, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 255 Clay Street, Lapeer, MI 48446 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit
Counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm.
