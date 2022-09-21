Read full article on original website
Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control
The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF LAPEER NOTICE TO CREDITORS
File No.: 22-040419-DE Estate of Robert Jason Staley. Date of birth: March 31, 1975. Notice to creditors: The decedent, Robert Jason Staley died January 13, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Catherine Anne Staley, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 255 Clay Street, Lapeer, MI 48446 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Plan for former Kmart site confuses residents
Waterford’s planning commission has a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss plans for the former Kmart site on Dixie Highway. The current proposal includes renovating the existing building to create a small concert room with a stage; a restaurant with tables as well as special booths made from actual cars inside and a double-deck outdoor patio for dining and a private dining room; a gas station.
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
Michigan clerks who gave away tabulators risk ability to run elections, letters show
Lansing — Michigan clerks who handed over voting tabulators to aid investigations into unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election could lose their ability to administer future elections unless they confirm they've stopped allowing unauthorized access to equipment. In Aug. 26 letters, Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director,...
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Parental rights loom large in Michigan election, from governor race to schools
'Parental rights' is becoming a hot topic in school board elections and the governor's race. Republicans feel concerns about sexuality and gender studies in schools are an issue that could win independent voters. Critics say the movement is misguided and springs from conspiracy theories. After more than two years of...
The MSP has turned its Chatfield investigation over to the Michigan Attorney General
In a statement, the State Police said the department turned over the case to investigators with the Michigan Attorney General’s office. The statement also said it’s now up to the attorney general to complete the investigation. No reason was given. The full statement:. Detectives from the MSP submitted...
Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County
Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
