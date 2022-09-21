ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica Township, MI

shelbytwp.org

Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control

The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
SHELBY, MI
MLive

After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF LAPEER NOTICE TO CREDITORS

File No.: 22-040419-DE Estate of Robert Jason Staley. Date of birth: March 31, 1975. Notice to creditors: The decedent, Robert Jason Staley died January 13, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Catherine Anne Staley, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 255 Clay Street, Lapeer, MI 48446 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Plan for former Kmart site confuses residents

Waterford’s planning commission has a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss plans for the former Kmart site on Dixie Highway. The current proposal includes renovating the existing building to create a small concert room with a stage; a restaurant with tables as well as special booths made from actual cars inside and a double-deck outdoor patio for dining and a private dining room; a gas station.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
wlen.com

Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County

Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
BAY CITY, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI

