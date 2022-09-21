Read full article on original website
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
gmauthority.com
GM No Longer Taking GMC Hummer EV Reservations
Offering a combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV is a hugely desirable vehicle. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that GM just confirmed it is fully booked and no longer taking reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, or GMC Hummer EV SUV.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
electrek.co
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
TechCrunch
GM invests in Canadian battery recycler to fight supply shortage
The automaker invested through its GM Ventures arm in a Series A financing round for Lithion Recycling, a developer of advanced battery recycling technology. Together, the two companies will work toward establishing a circular ecosystem for recycling EV batteries, a critical bottleneck as the industry races to phase out gas engines at the end of the decade.
Ford: Gas cars are a growth business for us
When Ford chief executive Jim Farley split the company's passenger vehicle business into two parts — one for electric cars, the other for gasoline-powered vehicles — Farley put himself in charge of the electric car business, a division called Model e. The assumption among a lot of industry observers was that the person running the gasoline vehicle businesses, then, was there to nurse that dying technology through its final years.
Motley Fool
Why Ford, GM, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks Dropped Today
High inflation and central bank actions to fight it -- by raising interest rates -- heighten recession risks worldwide. By carrying high debt loads and catering to price-sensitive consumers, car stocks could be at particular risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
electrek.co
Ram promises electric pickup lineup that will challenge Ford and Rivian in range and beyond
Ram Trucks is quickly falling behind as automakers like Ford and Rivian are already scaling production of their highly anticipated electric pickup trucks. Despite this, Ram Trucks CEO believes the company’s electric pickup has what it takes to overthrow the competition. Ram Trucks is one of the many automakers...
electrek.co
GM investing $760 million in Ohio plant to build drive units for EV Hummer, Silverado, and Sierra
General Motors is preparing for an all-electric future as the automaker announced Friday it would be investing $760 million into its Toledo, Ohio, plant as it gets the facility ready to produce drive units for future GM EV trucks. The automaker has been active these past few months as it...
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot
The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
insideevs.com
GM CEO Barra Talks EV Future, Doesn't Reiterate Being No. 1 By 2025
General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently talked during an interview on Fox Business. The discussion was primarily related to the disaster we're still seeing in the automotive industry related to supply chain issues, prices, and more. It was motivating to hear Barra, once again, reiterate how confident she is with...
teslarati.com
General Motors invests in stamping, new press lines for EV manufacturing
General Motors has invested nearly a half billion dollars into stamping and new press lines for electric vehicle manufacturing at its Marion, Indiana, metal stamping operations plant. GM will invest $491 million to bring two new press lines to the Indiana plant, complete press and die upgrades, and renovate the...
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Announces eAtego Medium-Duty Electric Truck
Mercedes-Benz Trucks is not slowing down its electrification efforts and just announced a new battery-electric model at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. The company intends to introduce a medium-duty model for distribution transport (below the eActros), called Mercedes-Benz eAtego. According to the press release, work on the eAtego...
Hyundai and Kia Could Lose Some EV Market Share With the Tax Credit Change
Here's a look at the current EV market share of Hyundai and Kia and how a new rule change involving tax credits might dramatically affect the automakers' business. The post Hyundai and Kia Could Lose Some EV Market Share With the Tax Credit Change appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
Tesla Delivers Good News for EV Buyers
Tesla (TSLA) is the nerve center of the electric vehicle market. Even its rivals are admitting it, branding visionary CEO Elon Musk's group their "enemy number one". Legacy carmakers and future disruptors all compare to Tesla. While this comparison is meant to try to draw attention to their efforts and their brand, it also reflects the fact that other EV manufacturers recognize that if Tesla is doing well the EV business is doing well. If Tesla coughs, the entire industry will cough.
tipranks.com
General Motors (NYSE:GM) Makes a Strategic Move in the Circular Battery Ecosystem
General Motors (NYSE:GM) has made a strategic investment in the Series A round of Lithion via its investment arm. The strategic move means a partnership between GM and Lithion that will utilize Lithion’s battery recycling technology in the circular battery ecosystem. Third-party analysis has indicated that Lithion’s technology can...
