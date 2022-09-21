Read full article on original website
County prepares for 2024 solar eclipse
CELINA - It's still a ways off, but state and local officials are already planning for a total solar eclipse that will occur on the afternoon of April 8, 2024, affording several Ohio counties great economic and educational opportunities. For those areas lucky enough to fall in prime viewing area,...
The St. Henry Village Council has passed the following:. Ordinance 1122 - Establishing the position of Assistant Public Works Superintendent; setting the compensation thereof. Ordinance 1123 - Confirming the Mayor's appointment of an assistant public works superintendent for the Village of St. Henry. Ordinance 1124 -Amending Section Two of Ordinance...
Hunter Ed 101
CELINA - Fall is one of the best times of year to get outdoors and explore, whether it be hiking, camping or simply sitting by a bonfire. For many Mercer and Auglaize county residents, fall is also the season for another favorite outdoor activity: hunting and trapping. Hunter of all...
Roughriders second at league tourney
Van Wert needed a tiebreaker to decide the Western Buckeye League boys golf tournament over St. Marys on Thursday. Van Wert and St. Marys each finished play with matching 334s on the Roughriders' home course at Northmoor. The fifth-golfer tiebreak went the Cougars' way, 94-95, to give the Cougars a sweep of the regular season and tournament titles and the outright league championship.
Stephey's big passing night lifts Wildcats past Redskins
MINSTER - In a game where both St. Henry and the Minster Wildcats had trouble finding a rhythm early, it was the Wildcats that seized momentum late in the second quarter and continued on for a 31-12 victory. Eighteen accepted penalties for 162 yards slowed both offenses, as well as timely defensive plays.
