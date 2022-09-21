Read full article on original website
Daily Standard
Roughriders second at league tourney
Van Wert needed a tiebreaker to decide the Western Buckeye League boys golf tournament over St. Marys on Thursday. Van Wert and St. Marys each finished play with matching 334s on the Roughriders' home course at Northmoor. The fifth-golfer tiebreak went the Cougars' way, 94-95, to give the Cougars a sweep of the regular season and tournament titles and the outright league championship.
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Daily Standard
County prepares for 2024 solar eclipse
CELINA - It's still a ways off, but state and local officials are already planning for a total solar eclipse that will occur on the afternoon of April 8, 2024, affording several Ohio counties great economic and educational opportunities. For those areas lucky enough to fall in prime viewing area,...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
thevillagereporter.com
Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Crash In Florence Township
Florence Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 21, 2022 at approximately 6:25pm, on County Road 6, Florence Township, Williams County, Ohio. Danielle Nieto, age 28, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 2002...
wvxu.org
Spotted lanternfly spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage agriculture, has been detected in Ohio. Experts are asking residents to look for it. An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it.
Power restored to Miami Valley, crews working to remove tree off power lines
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio reported almost 2,000 power outages Thursday morning across the Miami Valley. Around 1,700 of the power outages Thursday were due to a tree that fell on power lines in Moraine. Crews are currently working to clear the area, which is expected to take two hours. AES Ohio is reporting […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
Elida man dead after Tuesday morning crash
BATH TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 6:30 a.m., David Jackson, 65, of Elida, was driving a 2017 International semi northbound on the interstate when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the Bible Road overpass. Jackson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.
At least 1 taken into custody after drug bust near Centerville High School
CENTERVILLE — A drug bust in Centerville uncovered an operation police claim involved selling marijuana to middle school students. The investigation began with a tip that came in to the Oakwood Safety Department. Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) officers developed information that someone living in a home on Clareridge...
cleveland19.com
Execution date set for man on death row since 1986
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An execution date has been set for a convicted child killer. The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026. Hill was convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in Trumbull County beck in 1985,...
