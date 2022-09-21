ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, OH

Daily Standard

Roughriders second at league tourney

Van Wert needed a tiebreaker to decide the Western Buckeye League boys golf tournament over St. Marys on Thursday. Van Wert and St. Marys each finished play with matching 334s on the Roughriders' home course at Northmoor. The fifth-golfer tiebreak went the Cougars' way, 94-95, to give the Cougars a sweep of the regular season and tournament titles and the outright league championship.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Daily Standard

County prepares for 2024 solar eclipse

CELINA - It's still a ways off, but state and local officials are already planning for a total solar eclipse that will occur on the afternoon of April 8, 2024, affording several Ohio counties great economic and educational opportunities. For those areas lucky enough to fall in prime viewing area,...
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
thevillagereporter.com

Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Crash In Florence Township

Florence Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 21, 2022 at approximately 6:25pm, on County Road 6, Florence Township, Williams County, Ohio. Danielle Nieto, age 28, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 2002...
wvxu.org

Spotted lanternfly spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage agriculture, has been detected in Ohio. Experts are asking residents to look for it. An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it.
buckeyefirearms.org

Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
wktn.com

Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident

A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
The Lima News

Elida man dead after Tuesday morning crash

BATH TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 6:30 a.m., David Jackson, 65, of Elida, was driving a 2017 International semi northbound on the interstate when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the Bible Road overpass. Jackson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.
ELIDA, OH
cleveland19.com

Execution date set for man on death row since 1986

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An execution date has been set for a convicted child killer. The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026. Hill was convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in Trumbull County beck in 1985,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

