Van Wert needed a tiebreaker to decide the Western Buckeye League boys golf tournament over St. Marys on Thursday. Van Wert and St. Marys each finished play with matching 334s on the Roughriders' home course at Northmoor. The fifth-golfer tiebreak went the Cougars' way, 94-95, to give the Cougars a sweep of the regular season and tournament titles and the outright league championship.
