Maywood’s ‘Bricks Sports Bar’ Quietly Hosted a Nazi-Linked ‘Black Metal’ Band and People Are Pissed
A metal band with Nazi sympathies was just allowed to play a show in Los Angeles, and the bar didn’t seem to want anyone to know. A story posted on Left Coast Right Watch, a West Coast-based news site dedicated to covering politics and extremism, started by an alumnus from UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, is making the rounds on Reddit for uncovering a band with ties to right-wing extremism.
AOL Corp
The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses
Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
1 Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash happened on the 105 Freeway at around 7 am [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [9-23-2022 to 9-25-2022]
Fright-filled fun, food festivals, free community concerts, a four-day art fair, and something special in Frogtown. Lots of Fs in that last sentence, which is totally on point because we’ve officially hit Fall in Los Angeles!. From September 23-25 in L.A., catch The Other Art Fair, the Los Angeles...
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.
A 45-year-old woman finds herself on life support after she was fundamentally harmed by a hit and run driver in downtown Los Angeles, and her family and the Los Angeles Police Office are searching for the driver.
K Line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced today.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
Watch: Passenger punches flight attendant in back of head on LA-bound flight
Four other passengers then got up and helped restrain the attacker using zip ties on both his hands and feet.
foxla.com
Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop
LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
foxla.com
Wednesday's Child: Shaniece is a budding 'foodie' with dreams of becoming a lawyer
LOS ANGELES - Shaniece is a 14-year-old with a vibrant and independent spirit which exudes a positive light all around! As a young teen, Shaniece loves shopping, and as a budding "foodie" she also enjoys exploring new foods and different tastes. With her interests in mind, it seemed Shaniece would be an ideal guest to accompany us to Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon in honor of the Emmys, where she was dined and gifted in VIP-style.
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
Complex
PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible
The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
palisadesnews.com
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
Person killed walking on 405 Freeway, 3 lanes shut down near Devonshire Street
California Highway Patrol officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at Devonshire Street, finding the victim on the freeway and forcing the highway to shut down for hours.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
