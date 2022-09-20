ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LATACO

Maywood’s ‘Bricks Sports Bar’ Quietly Hosted a Nazi-Linked ‘Black Metal’ Band and People Are Pissed

A metal band with Nazi sympathies was just allowed to play a show in Los Angeles, and the bar didn’t seem to want anyone to know. A story posted on Left Coast Right Watch, a West Coast-based news site dedicated to covering politics and extremism, started by an alumnus from UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, is making the rounds on Reddit for uncovering a band with ties to right-wing extremism.
AOL Corp

The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses

Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [9-23-2022 to 9-25-2022]

Fright-filled fun, food festivals, free community concerts, a four-day art fair, and something special in Frogtown. Lots of Fs in that last sentence, which is totally on point because we’ve officially hit Fall in Los Angeles!. From September 23-25 in L.A., catch The Other Art Fair, the Los Angeles...
foxla.com

Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop

LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
foxla.com

Wednesday's Child: Shaniece is a budding 'foodie' with dreams of becoming a lawyer

LOS ANGELES - Shaniece is a 14-year-old with a vibrant and independent spirit which exudes a positive light all around! As a young teen, Shaniece loves shopping, and as a budding "foodie" she also enjoys exploring new foods and different tastes. With her interests in mind, it seemed Shaniece would be an ideal guest to accompany us to Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon in honor of the Emmys, where she was dined and gifted in VIP-style.
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
palisadesnews.com

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
