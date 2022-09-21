Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
ajmc.com
Dr Hatim Husain Discusses HER2, Novel Therapy Exploration in Lung Cancer
During the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Summer 2022 National Leadership Summit, Hatim Husain, MD, discusses how HER2 exploration in lung cancer differs from that in breast cancer, as well as novel therapies being explored for HER2 and other disease targets. During the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Summer 2022 National Leadership...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Abpro and Celltrion partner to develop antibody for cancer
Once Abpro completes in vitro studies, Celltrion will oversee the development of ABP 102. Abpro has entered a strategic collaboration with Celltrion for the global development and commercialisation of the former’s antibody therapy, a t-cell engager known as ABP 102. The cancer molecule will be developed for treating patients...
cancernetwork.com
Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH, Considers Adenoviral Treatment With CAN-2409 in NSCLC With Inadequate Immunotherapy Response
Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH, discussed findings from a study of the replication-deficient adenovirus CAN-2409 in advanced non–small cell lung cancer. First results from a phase 2 study (NCT04495153) of the replication-deficient adenoviral gene construct CAN-2409 in the treatment of patients with stage III and IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had inadequate response to immunotherapy signaled potential efficacy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
Nature.com
Monoclonal antibody therapies in Parkinson's disease
"PD affects over 10 million people worldwide and so there is a high medical need," explains Gennaro Pagano, corresponding author of one of the studies1. "Therapies targeting the underlying disease mechanism of PD, e.g. Î±-Syn, have the potential to slow disease progression and help patients retain their independence."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
News4Jax.com
Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients
For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Leveraging extrachromosomal DNA to fine-tune trials of targeted therapy for glioblastoma: opportunities and challenges
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Glioblastoma evolution is facilitated by intratumour heterogeneity, which poses a major hurdle to effective treatment. Evidence indicates a key role for oncogene amplification on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in accelerating tumour evolution and thus resistance to treatment, particularly in glioblastomas. Oncogenes contained within ecDNA can reach high copy numbers and expression levels, and their unequal segregation can result in more rapid copy number changes in response to therapy than is possible through natural selection of intrachromosomal genomic loci. Notably, targeted therapies inhibiting oncogenic pathways have failed to improve glioblastoma outcomes. In this Perspective, we outline reasons for this disappointing lack of clinical translation and present the emerging evidence implicating ecDNA as an important driver of tumour evolution. Furthermore, we suggest that through detection of ecDNA, patient selection for clinical trials of novel agents can be optimized to include those most likely to benefit based on current understanding of resistance mechanisms. We discuss the challenges to successful translation of this approach, including accurate detection of ecDNA in tumour tissue with novel technologies, development of faithful preclinical models for predicting the efficacy of novel agents in the presence of ecDNA oncogenes, and understanding the mechanisms of ecDNA formation during cancer evolution and how they could be attenuated therapeutically. Finally, we evaluate the feasibility of routine ecDNA characterization in the clinic and how this process could be integrated with other methods of molecular stratification to maximize the potential for clinical translation of precision medicines.
healio.com
FDA clears IND application for cancer therapeutic IMT-009
FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for IMT-009, a fully human monoclonal antibody that combats inhibitory T-cell target CD161, according to a company press release. The IND clearance applies to patients who are refractory to standard-of-care therapy, or ineligible for or refused another existing treatment option. The clearance of...
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
Healthline
Surgical Options for Pancreatic Cancer
The American Cancer Society estimates that about in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. Pancreatic cancer has a poorer outlook than many other types of cancer, but survival rates are continuing to increase as doctors learn how to best treat it. From 1975 to 2014, the 5-year relative survival rate increased from.
healio.com
Linzess safely improves bowel movement, consistency in pediatric functional constipation
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive results from its phase 3 trial that evaluated Linzess for the treatment of pediatric patients with functional constipation, according to a company press release. In a randomized, double-blind, parallel group study, 330 pediatric patients with functional constipation aged 6 to 17 years received either Linzess...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential gene marker for treating pancreatic cancer
Researchers at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a gene marker that may lead to a more effective, precision treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The researcher's findings are published in Nature Cancer. "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the most lethal cancers," says the paper's senior author Zhenkun...
targetedonc.com
Neurotoxicity and CRS Remain and Issue in Lymphoma After CAR T-Cell Therapy
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, discussed what community oncologists should keep in mind when treating patients who are viable for CAR T-cell therapy. While a number of immunotherapy options have been developed and designed to eliminate malignant cells, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy,...
Comments / 0