Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Your Radio Place
Guernsey Co Adminstration Building closing early on Monday Sept. 26.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, will be closing at 2:30 pm on Monday September 26, 2022. The early closure is due to a planned fire drill and allow personnel to undergo fire extinguisher training. The Administration Building will reopen to the public at their...
Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st. Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success. The benefit has already helped many […]
Road reopens after hazardous material cleanup
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Alexander Road in Ohio County is back open following a 2-day cleanup after an accident. Valley Grove Fire Department says a tanker truck rolled over on Thursday night. No one was injured, but the road past the truck stop was closed as the vehicle contained hazardous materials. Crews have […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Swatting incident led to heavy police presence at Licking Valley HS
NEWARK, Ohio — A swatting incident led to a heavy law enforcement response at Licking Valley High School Friday morning. According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, his office received a call over a possible active shooter at the school. Deputies responded to the school as well as troopers...
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
Head-on crash in Columbiana County kills 1, sends others to hospital
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Zepernick Lake in West Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
sciotopost.com
Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office
Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
Your Radio Place
Last Day to Apply for Water Assistance through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is September 30th
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The last day to apply for the initial round of assistance for water and wastewater bills through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is coming up. September 30th is the last day for income-eligible Ohioans to apply for this assistance. In order to apply clients will need to contact their local HARCATUS office. Clients will also need to provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all family members in the house hold and proof of income, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability. The maximum benefits for the 2021-2022 program were up to $1,500 combined for drinking and wastewater for clients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Elderly woman killed, another flown to hospital after head-on crash in Columbiana Co.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Columbiana County. The two-car crash happened at 4:25 p.m. on State Route 172 in West Township. According to the release, an SUV pulled out of a parking lot onto SR 172 eastbound and collided head-on with a truck that was moving westbound.
Your Radio Place
Three charged in connection to a pair of Muskingum County deaths
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reports three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent deaths. The first, around 9:30 am on Sunday September 11 a body, later identified as 44 year old Robert “Andy” Marshall, was discovered in a vehicle at the beach parking lot at Dillon State Park. According to Muskingum Co Sheriff Matt Lutz, toxicology reports indicate that the cause of death was due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl.
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the […]
Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Crash on 188 Traffic Shut Down Pickaway County
PICKAWAY-Fairfield county – A serious crash is at the intersection of 188 and 664 on the Pickaway County line. Around 8:25 pm a crash occurred at the intersection of 664 and 188 involving two vehicles. Currently, it is unknown on injuries at this time. We are working to gather...
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WHIZ
Habitat for Humanity Builds Playhouses for Local Children
ZANESVILLE, Oh- Habitat for Humanity works in more than 70 countries and they have helped over 39 million people improve their living conditions since 1976. This project put smiles on several local kids faces today. Habitat works together with families, local communities, volunteers and partners from around the world so that more people are able to live in affordable homes.
Your Radio Place
A road closure will take place in Guernsey County’s Richland Township
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – In Guernsey County, Richland Township Trusetees have announced that beginning Friday, September 23, Nighthawk Road (Township Road 59) will close between State Route 312 and Salem Utility crossing. The closure is for work on a utility crossing.
Comments / 0