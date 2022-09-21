ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey Co Adminstration Building closing early on Monday Sept. 26.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, will be closing at 2:30 pm on Monday September 26, 2022. The early closure is due to a planned fire drill and allow personnel to undergo fire extinguisher training. The Administration Building will reopen to the public at their...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st. Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success. The benefit has already helped many […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Road reopens after hazardous material cleanup

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Alexander Road in Ohio County is back open following a 2-day cleanup after an accident. Valley Grove Fire Department says a tanker truck rolled over on Thursday night. No one was injured, but the road past the truck stop was closed as the vehicle contained hazardous materials. Crews have […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office

Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Last Day to Apply for Water Assistance through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is September 30th

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The last day to apply for the initial round of assistance for water and wastewater bills through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is coming up. September 30th is the last day for income-eligible Ohioans to apply for this assistance. In order to apply clients will need to contact their local HARCATUS office. Clients will also need to provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all family members in the house hold and proof of income, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability. The maximum benefits for the 2021-2022 program were up to $1,500 combined for drinking and wastewater for clients.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Three charged in connection to a pair of Muskingum County deaths

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reports three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent deaths. The first, around 9:30 am on Sunday September 11 a body, later identified as 44 year old Robert “Andy” Marshall, was discovered in a vehicle at the beach parking lot at Dillon State Park. According to Muskingum Co Sheriff Matt Lutz, toxicology reports indicate that the cause of death was due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Habitat for Humanity Builds Playhouses for Local Children

ZANESVILLE, Oh- Habitat for Humanity works in more than 70 countries and they have helped over 39 million people improve their living conditions since 1976. This project put smiles on several local kids faces today. Habitat works together with families, local communities, volunteers and partners from around the world so that more people are able to live in affordable homes.
ZANESVILLE, OH

