richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Your Radio Place
Guernsey Co Adminstration Building closing early on Monday Sept. 26.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, will be closing at 2:30 pm on Monday September 26, 2022. The early closure is due to a planned fire drill and allow personnel to undergo fire extinguisher training. The Administration Building will reopen to the public at their...
Fall foliage byways and sites in central Ohio
Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below. Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University These gardens are an extensive, urban, […]
Mount Vernon News
Knox County considers renaming street after comedian Lynde
Actor and comedian Paul Lynde (a Mount Vernon native) was once almost a household name for his antics on the 1960s sitcom “Bewitched” and on “The Hollywood Squares” game show in the 1970s. However, since Lynde’s death in 1981, his name might be all but forgotten...
Your Radio Place
A road closure will take place in Guernsey County’s Richland Township
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – In Guernsey County, Richland Township Trusetees have announced that beginning Friday, September 23, Nighthawk Road (Township Road 59) will close between State Route 312 and Salem Utility crossing. The closure is for work on a utility crossing.
Sheriff: Swatting incident led to heavy police presence at Licking Valley HS
NEWARK, Ohio — A swatting incident led to a heavy law enforcement response at Licking Valley High School Friday morning. According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, his office received a call over a possible active shooter at the school. Deputies responded to the school as well as troopers...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Crash on 188 Traffic Shut Down Pickaway County
PICKAWAY-Fairfield county – A serious crash is at the intersection of 188 and 664 on the Pickaway County line. Around 8:25 pm a crash occurred at the intersection of 664 and 188 involving two vehicles. Currently, it is unknown on injuries at this time. We are working to gather...
Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
Your Radio Place
Last Day to Apply for Water Assistance through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is September 30th
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The last day to apply for the initial round of assistance for water and wastewater bills through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is coming up. September 30th is the last day for income-eligible Ohioans to apply for this assistance. In order to apply clients will need to contact their local HARCATUS office. Clients will also need to provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all family members in the house hold and proof of income, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability. The maximum benefits for the 2021-2022 program were up to $1,500 combined for drinking and wastewater for clients.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
Your Radio Place
Three charged in connection to a pair of Muskingum County deaths
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reports three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent deaths. The first, around 9:30 am on Sunday September 11 a body, later identified as 44 year old Robert “Andy” Marshall, was discovered in a vehicle at the beach parking lot at Dillon State Park. According to Muskingum Co Sheriff Matt Lutz, toxicology reports indicate that the cause of death was due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl.
Your Radio Place
Business Networking event has been scheuled by the New Concord Board of Trade
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Area Board of Trade will be hosting a Business Networking Event on Thursday, September 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Pillars Christmas House & Village Shops, at 7405 East Pike in Norwich. There will be live music from Matt Frampton, complimentary wine and cheese tastings and horse and buggy rides. This event provides an opportunity for area businesses, decision makers, and potential investors to network and build new business relationships.
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
columbusmonthly.com
See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October
The much-anticipated, $40 million project features 81 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, public art and more. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.
sciotopost.com
Overnight – One Person Ejected in Pickaway County US-23 Crash
PICKAWAY – One person was taken by midflight after a two-vehicle crash on US-23 just after 2 am. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Tarlton Road and US-23 where two vehicles collided sending one into a traffic pole and one seriously injured. A Passerby...
Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner
UPDATE: The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help again. They believe some people have information regarding the death of Tom and Angela Strussion who have not spoken to officials yet. Officals say they can’t speak on specific persons of interest, but there were rumors of speculation of two individuals tied to […]
wnewsj.com
OSU grad set to fulfill lifelong dream
WILMINGTON — A local pastor will get to see his grandson take part in an Ohio tradition. A.J. Frasure, grandson of Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor David Frasure, will get to dot the “i” in the script Ohio at the OSU-Iowa game on October 22. A.J. has...
WHIZ
INK’T Now Open In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ central Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
