The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
Day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center
BOSTON — The black economic council is hosting day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center on Saturday. This event is aiming to bring together black business leaders and promote equity in businesses. According to BECMA, closing the racial gap is an important first step...
wgbh.org
Block party brings Cambridge together through movement as The Dance Complex celebrates 30 years
On Sunday, hundreds of people laughing and dancing to music electrified the streets of Cambridge’s Central Square. They were taking over Massachusetts Avenue for Dance Happens Here, an all-day celebration of movement and connecting with others through dance with sounds provided by Infra Boston. The event marked the momentous feat of the 30-year anniversary of The Dance Complex in Cambridge, a nonprofit that offers dozens of dance classes and unifies the surrounding community.
tippnews.com
Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center
BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 – 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center. Photo Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston...
miltonscene.com
Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th
Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th. During these free, family-friendly events, Open Streets Boston will temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, opening them to people biking, walking, rolling, and connecting with neighbors and local businesses. Open Streets Boston events help us experience streets as...
WCVB
Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
whdh.com
Prince William and Princess Kate announce trip to Boston this winter is still on
BOSTON (WHDH) - Prince William and Princess Kate said their trip to Boston this winter is still on. The prince made the announcement virtually during a summit for the Earthshot prize in New York this week. The royal couple had been set to attend that summit in person but canceled after the death of the Queen.
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
Dorchester Reporter
Free outdoor exhibition to showcase Southeast Asian stories of home, displacement
An interactive arts exhibition, focused on local Southeast Asian people who have faced deportation from the U.S., will be on display in Fields Corner’s Town Field Park on Saturday. The free event takes place the same day as “Open Streets Dorchester,” which shuts down Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street...
WCVB
Boston's tribute to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taking shape
BOSTON — Five months after breaking ground on Boston Common, the massive art installation being created to honor a civil rights icon is taking shape. "The Embrace" symbolizes the hug Martin Luther King Jr. shared with his wife, Coretta, after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. It will be 22 feet tall and 40 feet wide, encased in bronze and symbolizing the couple's legacy of love and action.
Wow, That’s A Lot Of Rain, Remembering Boston’s Rainiest Day
Lightning in the distance was electrifying the morning sky on Thursday in The Berkshires as I was getting into my truck to head to work. By the time I arrived at the studios, it was already raining with more rain in the forecast. Rain, well, we sure could have used...
Rapper Lil Nas X Sells Out Boston, Buys Haters Pizza and “Accidentally Fell in Love”
This past Sunday night, the Fenway area of Boston was lit up with a live performance by rapper (and Q artist) Lil Nas X. The show took place inside Boston's newest music venue, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, located on Lansdowne Street. If you've never been (and it's so new that you probably haven't), get to a show there ASAP. According to long-time record label representative for the northeast, Andrew Govatsos,
Dorchester Reporter
Pho Hoa to celebrate 30-year anniversary at Dorchester's 'Open Streets'
Pho Hoa, the oldest Vietnamese restaurant in Dorchester, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, September 24, during the "Open Streets Boston" event on Dorchester Avenue. The Pho Hoa celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will commence with a lion dance performance from the Southeast...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!
(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
