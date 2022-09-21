ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
wgbh.org

Block party brings Cambridge together through movement as The Dance Complex celebrates 30 years

On Sunday, hundreds of people laughing and dancing to music electrified the streets of Cambridge’s Central Square. They were taking over Massachusetts Avenue for Dance Happens Here, an all-day celebration of movement and connecting with others through dance with sounds provided by Infra Boston. The event marked the momentous feat of the 30-year anniversary of The Dance Complex in Cambridge, a nonprofit that offers dozens of dance classes and unifies the surrounding community.
miltonscene.com

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th. During these free, family-friendly events, Open Streets Boston will temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, opening them to people biking, walking, rolling, and connecting with neighbors and local businesses. Open Streets Boston events help us experience streets as...
WCVB

Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
Dorchester Reporter

Free outdoor exhibition to showcase Southeast Asian stories of home, displacement

An interactive arts exhibition, focused on local Southeast Asian people who have faced deportation from the U.S., will be on display in Fields Corner’s Town Field Park on Saturday. The free event takes place the same day as “Open Streets Dorchester,” which shuts down Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street...
WCVB

Boston's tribute to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taking shape

BOSTON — Five months after breaking ground on Boston Common, the massive art installation being created to honor a civil rights icon is taking shape. "The Embrace" symbolizes the hug Martin Luther King Jr. shared with his wife, Coretta, after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. It will be 22 feet tall and 40 feet wide, encased in bronze and symbolizing the couple's legacy of love and action.
94.9 HOM

Rapper Lil Nas X Sells Out Boston, Buys Haters Pizza and “Accidentally Fell in Love”

This past Sunday night, the Fenway area of Boston was lit up with a live performance by rapper (and Q artist) Lil Nas X. The show took place inside Boston's newest music venue, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, located on Lansdowne Street. If you've never been (and it's so new that you probably haven't), get to a show there ASAP. According to long-time record label representative for the northeast, Andrew Govatsos,
Dorchester Reporter

Pho Hoa to celebrate 30-year anniversary at Dorchester's 'Open Streets'

Pho Hoa, the oldest Vietnamese restaurant in Dorchester, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, September 24, during the "Open Streets Boston" event on Dorchester Avenue. The Pho Hoa celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will commence with a lion dance performance from the Southeast...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
Boston

4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA

