Boston, MA

DeSantis Proves Relocation to Martha's Vineyard was Voluntary

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration continues to battle allegations of human trafficking after relocating 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar announced he would conduct a criminal investigation into DeSantis. A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the migrants by Lawyers for Civil Rights and Alianza Americas. However, DeSantis has thought ahead.
Biden says the pandemic is over. Boston doctors weigh in

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. President Joe Biden on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday declared the pandemic was over, though the White House later walked back those comments. Doctors help explain where we are with the pandemic, and what the president's comments could mean for our national and local efforts to fight COVID-19.
Is Massachusetts a 'sanctuary' state?

In the eyes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — or at least, in his rationale for sending dozens of migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard — Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. On the ground here, though, the question of whether that label fits is more complicated. As it applies to immigration policy, “sanctuary” isn’t a term with a universal legal definition, but it generally is used to refer to a state or city that limits local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement

PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
Is Capone campaigning? Of course he is

The blue lettered sign on Sal Sacro’s apartment building in Everett Square is a prominent reminder that Fred Capone remains an influence in this city and that he is not yet done with running for mayor. His 210 vote loss to incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria last November followed the...
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’

Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.

