WATCH: Democratic official endorses DeSantis, says 'there is too much on the line'
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received the endorsement of a longtime Democrat and Palm Beach County official on Tuesday, saying that "there is too much on the line" ahead of the November gubernatorial election.
Defeated Rhode Island GOP candidate for governor endorses Democratic incumbent
Defeated Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jonathan Riccitelli made waves in the Ocean State on Friday when he announced he was backing Democratic incumbent Gov. Dan McKee over his primary rival. Riccitelli, who long trailed his rival Ashley Kalus in the primary showdown, chastised her campaign as "baseless," ripped her for dishonesty,...
DeSantis Proves Relocation to Martha's Vineyard was Voluntary
Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration continues to battle allegations of human trafficking after relocating 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar announced he would conduct a criminal investigation into DeSantis. A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the migrants by Lawyers for Civil Rights and Alianza Americas. However, DeSantis has thought ahead.
Healey will host fundraiser for auditor candidate state Sen. DiZoglio
Democratic nominee for governor and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey threw her support Friday behind auditor candidate and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who lost key endorsements — including from outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump and Senate President Karen Spilka — during the primary election cycle. But DiZoglio, a...
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
AG issues cease-and-desist order to New Hampshire Democratic Party over absentee ballot mailings
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the state Democratic Party because of mailings that officials said contained inaccurate information. Officials with the attorney general's office said the New Hampshire Democratic Party sent mailers about absentee ballot applications to voters in...
Was DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard a crime? Healey won’t say
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, refused to say Thursday whether she believed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis committed a crime in sending nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Healey, taking a similar line as Gov. Charlie Baker took earlier this week, instead focused on...
Biden says the pandemic is over. Boston doctors weigh in
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. President Joe Biden on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday declared the pandemic was over, though the White House later walked back those comments. Doctors help explain where we are with the pandemic, and what the president's comments could mean for our national and local efforts to fight COVID-19.
Is Massachusetts a 'sanctuary' state?
In the eyes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — or at least, in his rationale for sending dozens of migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard — Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. On the ground here, though, the question of whether that label fits is more complicated. As it applies to immigration policy, “sanctuary” isn’t a term with a universal legal definition, but it generally is used to refer to a state or city that limits local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement
PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
Dominick Pangallo plans Salem mayoral run in potential special election
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s chief of staff, Dominick Pangallo, plans to run for mayor of the city if a special election is called to replace Driscoll should she become the state’s next lieutenant governor, he announced on social media Thursday evening. “We need to ensure that our next...
Baker: New England governors 'very worried' about winter energy prices, availability
BOSTON — Massachusetts is waiting to hear back from the Biden administration about what the federal government can do "to enhance our ability to get through the winter, both in terms of having the power available to heat their homes but also hoping to deal with some of the price issues," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
Here’s how local officials are going to try to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs this winter
From a $50 million oil reserve to calls on the Biden administration, local officials are looking for ways to rein in winter energy costs. With energy costs expected to skyrocket in the coming months, Massachusetts officials are looking for ways to help residents keep their homes heated and their lights on this winter.
Is Capone campaigning? Of course he is
The blue lettered sign on Sal Sacro’s apartment building in Everett Square is a prominent reminder that Fred Capone remains an influence in this city and that he is not yet done with running for mayor. His 210 vote loss to incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria last November followed the...
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’
Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
