New York’s Third Congressional District race is heating up as the General Election on November 8th is only seven weeks away. George Santos took a quick stop at the Little Neck Train station yesterday, talking to voters as they headed home from their daily commute. Following his stop at the train station, George Santos his volunteers left to go knock doors in the community, talking to voters about the issues facing New York’s Third Congressional District. “The issues voters care about the most are the cost of living and public safety. Voter enthusiasm is being accredited for our groups of volunteers eagerly working the robust field known as New York’s Third Congressional District. This election is all about the economy and quality of life, so ensuring we are engaging with voters who take public transportation, local business owners, and families is so important,” Santos concludes. George Santos’ ground game is ramping up as volunteers are hitting the streets, knocking on doors and making phone calls to their friends and neighbors. The voters are demanding a change from the Democrat failed policies that have put New York’s Third Congressional District in the position it is in today, high cost of living and record levels of crime.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO