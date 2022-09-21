Read full article on original website
Upcoming 114th Precinct
Celebrate Socrates: 2022 Annual Benefit Party, Thursday, September 22 | 6:30 – 9:30 PM. Spacetime CC | Mark di Suvero Studio Long Island City, NY | Tickets: socratessculpturepark.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f457ac6192af86411768222de&id=a8214b3bf5&e=27b1f91cc5 Celebrate Socrates with stunning city views at their annual benefit celebration. “Join us as we celebrate over 35 years of art, community, and nature, alongside our brilliant honorees: Stuart Match Suna, Paul Ramírez Jonas, and Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York. With emcee’s Deidrea Miller and Myles Miller, and DJ Vinyl Richie.
Raccoon Vaccine Drop Kicks-Off in Queens
City health and parks officials have joined in an initiative with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to vaccinate raccoons in several Queens neighborhoods against the rabies virus. Federal wildlife biologists and workers at the two city agencies kicked off the initiative on September 12th, distributing baits containing an oral rabies...
Santos Is Running For Congress
New York’s Third Congressional District race is heating up as the General Election on November 8th is only seven weeks away. George Santos took a quick stop at the Little Neck Train station yesterday, talking to voters as they headed home from their daily commute. Following his stop at the train station, George Santos his volunteers left to go knock doors in the community, talking to voters about the issues facing New York’s Third Congressional District. “The issues voters care about the most are the cost of living and public safety. Voter enthusiasm is being accredited for our groups of volunteers eagerly working the robust field known as New York’s Third Congressional District. This election is all about the economy and quality of life, so ensuring we are engaging with voters who take public transportation, local business owners, and families is so important,” Santos concludes. George Santos’ ground game is ramping up as volunteers are hitting the streets, knocking on doors and making phone calls to their friends and neighbors. The voters are demanding a change from the Democrat failed policies that have put New York’s Third Congressional District in the position it is in today, high cost of living and record levels of crime.
