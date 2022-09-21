Read full article on original website
ohparent.com
Connect with Nature at the Second Annual Urban Farming Festival
The second annual Urban Farming Festival from Great Parks will celebrate the hidden gem at the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit, in Roselawn, on Saturday, Oct. 8. This free community gathering will demonstrate how to incorporate sustainability practices at home, while also exploring the connections between nature and mindfulness, music and art.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WKRC
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb headed to Latonia for in-person tour
The Covington neighborhood of Latonia will be the focus of Beyond the Curb’s fall in-person tour on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour coordinator Jill Morenz said the team is excited to bring attention to Latonia. “This will be our 12th tour and the first...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 22–25
Spend your weekend in the great outdoors, attend a free health and wellness festival, see a showcase of Black performers and poets, camp out at a folk music festival, rub shoulders with comic book fans and celebs, and continue the Oktoberfest celebrations at these weekend events. The Great Outdoor Weekend...
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival: Celebrity appearances, event schedule, road closures
CINCINNATI — The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. Here's everything you need to know. The festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. What celebrities will be there?. The free festival includes celebrity fitness challenges,...
ohparent.com
Enter to Win the Mom’s Morning Out Giveaway from Skidaddles!
Mom’s Morning Out Giveaway at Skidaddles includes:. Registration (typically $75 fee) Over a $200 value! Valid at either Mason, OH or Florence, KY locations. Visit www.skidaddles.com/ for more info. Enter to win the Mom’s Morning Out to Skiddadles here:
myfox28columbus.com
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's Bibi teaches Fiona how to act around baby hippo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We can't get enough of the Cincinnati Zoo's hippos Fiona, Fritz, and mom Bibi. The zoo shared a video of Bibi allowing Fritz and Fiona to get closer to each other. The zoo said she's teaching Fiona how to act around a baby hippo while...
Fox 19
Doctors warn of deadly, toxic wild mushroom growing in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local hospital officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms foraged from the Tri-State. A Cincinnati Children’s Hospital spokesperson took to Twitter Thursday to announce cases of illness that resulted from eating a specific variety of wild mushroom that appears to be “highly toxic.”
dayton.com
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut punch feeling’
Rolling Mill Brewing Co. opened on First Avenue five years ago. The long-term impact of COVID-19 and rising prices of products claimed the life of another Butler County business. Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the...
Fox 19
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
WLWT 5
Volunteers hand out nearly 7,000 pounds of food at Hamilton County resource drive
CINCINNATI — A new partnership handed out more than 6,000 lbs. of food in less than an hour Wednesday at the Hamilton Fairgrounds. Hamilton County R3Source, a local solid waste and recycling district, hosted a food distribution event as part of its Wasted Food Stops With Us initiative. The...
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children's reports multiple cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
CINCINNATI — Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were forage from a...
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
