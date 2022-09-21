Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Gilham House Ready For Opening on Saturday
Gilham House, the former Gilham Funeral Home next to the Morgan County Courthouse, saw a successful soft opening last night. The building will be the home of several small businesses contained in their own space offering a variety of retail options from owner Colleen Flinn’s Nothing Fancy Supply beeswax wraps to macrame and even vinyl records.
wdbr.com
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
25newsnow.com
Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
wlds.com
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Warn of Continued Car Burglaries in Jacksonville
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are asking the public to lock their vehicles in the City of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Police Department has received 5 separate reports that parked vehicles have been entered into and rummaged through with personal property taken over the last week. The thefts...
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
capitolwolf.com
Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield
Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
WAND TV
Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
wlds.com
Chandlerville, Virginia Among Departments Called to Rural Structure Fire Tuesday Night
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Mason County last night. According to a report from Chandlerville Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Simpson this afternoon, they received a call of a structure fire at 8:18 pm Tuesday at a rural residence on county road 300 North in Mason County.
wlds.com
Early Morning Blaze Marks 10th Suspicious Vacant Structure Fire Since 2021
No one was injured when a vacant house on Jacksonville’s northeast side caught fire early this morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 408 North Fayette Street at 5:00 am today. According to a report, firefighters witnessed a large amount of...
wlds.com
Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search
The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
KMOV
Woman found dead in Madison County home after officers called for domestic disturbance and discover fire
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) – A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a fire in Troy, Illinois Thursday. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported that officers with the Troy Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street for a domestic disturbance around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a fire inside the home.
edglentoday.com
Holloway Ruled "Unfit To Stand Trial" In Beheading Of 22-Year-Old Alton Woman
ALTON - Associate Judge Neil Schroeder has made a ruling on the mental health of Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Litchfield. His decision at this point is Holloway's mental health prevents him from assisting in his own defense. Holloway is charged with the beheading of a pregnant Alton woman on June 9, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bolivar in Alton.
wmay.com
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month
The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
Ex-boyfriend accused of decapitating pregnant Alton woman is unfit to stand trial
ALTON, Ill. — An Illinois man facing murder charges and accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend has been found unfit to stand trial. On June 9, police say Deundrea Holloway decapitated 22-year-old Liese A. Dodd in Alton, Illinois. Holloway, a Litchfield resident, is charged with two counts of murder,...
