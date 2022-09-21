Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
A swarm of 3D printing drones for construction and repair
Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) An international research team led by drone expert Mirko Kovac of Empa and Imperial College London has taken bees as a model to develop a swarm of cooperative, 3D-printing drones. Under human control, these flying robots work as a team to print 3D materials for building or repairing structures while flying, as the scientists report in the cover story of the latest issue of Nature.
Science Daily
An integrated modeling framework to assess surface and ground water resources
Against the backdrop of climate change and rising water demand, tools for adequately modeling water availability are much needed. In a new study, researchers applied a large-scale model linking surface water to groundwater, which can be used for estimating water resources at a high spatial resolution. Groundwater -- the water...
Science Daily
Indoor air quality experiments show exposure risks while cooking, cleaning
When you're cooking or cleaning inside your home, what chemicals are you breathing, and are they potentially harmful? Colorado State University chemists have given us a solid start on the answer. A large, collaborative research experiment that attempted to map the airborne chemistry of a typical home took place in...
Science Daily
New technique allows researchers to scrape beyond the surface of nanomaterials
Since the initial discovery of what has become a rapidly growing family of two-dimensional layered materials -- called MXenes -- in 2011, Drexel University researchers have made steady progress in understanding the complex chemical composition and structure, as well as the physical and electrochemical properties, of these exceptionally versatile materials. More than a decade later, advanced instruments and a new approach have allowed the team to peer within the atomic layers to better understand the connection between the materials' form and function.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
New research throws doubt on old ideas of how hearing works
The way in which we experience music and speech differs from what has until now been believed. This is the conclusion of a study by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, and the Oregon Health and Science University, USA. The results have been published in Science Advances, and may make it possible to design better cochlear implants.
Science Daily
Researchers create synthetic rocks to better understand how increasingly sought-after rare earth elements form
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have shed new light on the formation of increasingly precious rare earth elements (REEs) by creating synthetic rocks and testing their responses to varying environmental conditions. REEs are used in electronic devices and green energy technologies, from smartphones to e-cars. The findings, just published in...
Science Daily
Key element for a scalable quantum computer
Millions of quantum bits are required for quantum computers to prove useful in practical applications. The scalability is one of the greatest challenges in the development of future devices. One problem is that the qubits have to be very close to each other on the chip in order to couple them together. Researchers at Forschungszentrum Jülich and RWTH Aachen University have now come a significant step closer to solving the problem. They succeeded in transferring electrons, the carriers of quantum information, over several micrometres on a quantum chip. Their "quantum bus" could be the key component to master the leap to millions of qubits.
Science Daily
An AI message decoder based on bacterial growth patterns
From a box of Cracker Jack to The Da Vinci Code, everybody enjoys deciphering secret messages. But biomedical engineers at Duke University have taken the decoder ring to place it's never been before -- the patterns created by bacterial colonies. Depending on the initial conditions used, such as nutrient levels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
Solvent study solves solar cell durability puzzle
Rice University engineers say they've solved a long-standing conundrum in making stable, efficient solar panels out of halide perovskites. It took finding the right solvent design to apply a 2D top layer of desired composition and thickness without destroying the 3D bottom one (or vice versa). Such a cell would turn more sunlight into electricity than either layer on its own, with better stability.
Science Daily
Scientists use modified silk proteins to create new nonstick surfaces
Researchers at Tufts University have developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water for that matter. In fact, the modified silk, which can be molded into forms like plastic, or coated onto surfaces as a film, has non-stick properties that surpass those of nonstick surfaces typically used on cookware, and it could see applications that extend into a wide range of consumer products, as well as medicine.
Science Daily
Seeing the unseen: Birth and death of tree roots under a future atmosphere
Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere causes trees to put more resource into developing root systems below ground. This flow of extra carbon below ground is an important, and often overlooked, way in which the natural world will respond to ongoing and future greenhouse gas emissions. In a new study,...
Science Daily
Lab grows macroscale, modular materials from bacteria
Engineered living materials promise to aid efforts in human health, energy and environmental remediation. Now they can be built big and customized with less effort. Bioscientists and synthetic biologists at Rice University have introduced centimeter-scale, slime-like colonies of engineered bacteria that self-assemble from the bottom up. It can be programmed to soak up contaminants from the environment or to catalyze biological reactions, among many possible applications.
Science Daily
Ultracold circuits
Cooling materials to extremely low temperatures is important for basic physics research as well as for technological applications. By improving a special refrigerator and a low-temperature thermometer, Basel scientists have now managed to cool an electric circuit on a chip down to 220 microkelvin -- close to absolute zero. When...
Science Daily
Heat-resistant nanophotonic material could help turn heat into electricity
A new nanophotonic material has broken records for high-temperature stability, potentially ushering in more efficient electricity production and opening a variety of new possibilities in the control and conversion of thermal radiation. Developed by a University of Michigan-led team of chemical and materials science engineers, the material controls the flow...
Science Daily
Researchers map streamflow alterations to gauge human impact on ecosystems
Altering streamflow can endanger the ecosystems that rely on it, but researchers have lacked data on how human infrastructure has impacted streamflow in the U.S. Now, a study involving a Colorado State University researcher has mapped streamflow alterations across the continental U.S., providing a wealth of data for determining societal impacts on ecosystems.
Science Daily
Biologists unveil clues to evolutionary origins of brown-colored algae for health, biofuels research
Think of algae, and you might think of the brilliant green strands waving in a stream or the blue-green blooms that invade lakes. But the majority of these diverse aquatic organisms that exchange sunlight for energy are brown-colored, like the large forests of seaweeds found in polar regions or coastal California.
Science Daily
New imaging technique could speed up development of eye disease treatments
Researchers have developed a simple and fast way to perform optoretinography, an imaging technique that measures light-induced functional activity in the eye's retina, the network of neurons in the back of our eyes responsible for detecting light and initiating vision. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. over age 60 are affected by retinal diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. These diseases affect the retina's function in ways that reduce eyesight and can progress to blindness if not treated. The new approach could help accelerate the development of new treatments for eye diseases.
Comments / 0