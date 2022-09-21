Read full article on original website
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game
Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
WMDT.com
Truck convoy raises money for Delaware Special Olympics
HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the area met at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for a police-escorted 29-mile ride through Kent County, raising money and awareness for the Delaware Special Olympics. But before truckers hit the road- they held an auction for the Special Olympics, got to meet...
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
WBOC
Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus
DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
John Darien Rodgers, active church member
John “Jack” Darien Rodgers, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, at home on Fishbach Street in Pottsville, Pa., to Sam and Emily Rodgers. As a boy, Jack enjoyed climbing trees, pretending to fly planes and playing war games with neighborhood kids. He attended Middle River School from first to third grade, and remembered listening to war news on the radio and the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, watching the casket of the 32nd president draped in a black cloth pass by on a train car, as he watched from a nearby field.
There’s more to Lewes, Del. than just a ferry ride from the Jersey Shore | Travel
Mention Lewes, Delaware, and most people automatically think of the famed ferry that shuttles vacationers between this tiny town and Cape May. Like so many other travelers, I had been to Lewes – but only to get to and from the ferry. It was time to change that, and a recent three-night visit quickly showed us that this charming place is far more than just a stop on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.
Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
WMDT.com
Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/23/22
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
1 person shot at Middletown, Delaware high school football game
Appoquinimink was playing against Middletown High School when someone was shot, police said.
Record 393 pound swordfish reeled in off Ocean City Coast
There's a new swordfish record in Maryland, and it belongs to 38-year-old Jeff Jacobs, of Calvert County.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents oppose restaurant in Cape state park
Editor’s note: The Cape Gazette first reported the possibility of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park Feb. 11, 2022. Award of the contract to LaVida Hospitality was reported June 24, 2022. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has approved the solicitation of a request for proposal...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Lewes Man in Dover Area
UPDATED – 09/24/22 – 4pm – The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Joshua Kreamer. Kreamer has been located and is safe. Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Lewes man who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 6:44 Friday morning. Police say 38 year old Joshua Kreamer suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Kreamer is white, 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and unknown color sweatpants.
Cape Gazette
Beebe hosts first Delaware Stroke Summit
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association partnered with Beebe Healthcare to bring the first statewide Stroke Summit Sept. 10 at Fairfield Inn near Rehoboth Beach. The summit featured a series of presenters to educate and inform residents and medical personnel about risk factors of stroke; the warning signs...
