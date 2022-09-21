Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
WVU Men's Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County's Bridget Underwood Earns WVDE's Office of Adult Education Student and Program Award
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education is pleased to announce its 2022 student and program awards. The recognitions were a part of the recent Adult Education Conference held in Charleston (September 12- 16). Each year, the WVDE Office of Adult Education, in conjunction with the...
connect-bridgeport.com
BlaineTurner Advertising, UHC's Pro-Am Title Sponsor, Donates $35,000 for Local WVU School of Nursing
The UHC Pro-Am will be hosted by WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC), United Health Foundation (UHF), and title sponsor BlaineTurner Advertising (BTA), with the event being held on Monday, September 26, at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. This is the fourth year for the tournament, which has raised...
connect-bridgeport.com
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Coming Back to Robinson Grand for Home for the Holidays Show
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Centeris proud to announce that America’s Got Talentwinner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is returning to downtown Clarksburg for his annual Home for the Holidays tour on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 473 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 78; State Deaths at 7,382
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Sept.23) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 598,237 with an increase of 473 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Students to See Early Dismissal on Friday, Sept. 30 to Address Ongoing WVEIS Issues
Due to difficulties pertaining to the West Virginia Student Information System (WVEIS 2.0), Harrison County Schools will operate on a three-hour early dismissal on Friday, Sept. 30. Currently, due to communication issues between WVEIS 2.0 and Livegrades, this dismissal is necessary to complete the timely release of grades and report...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants
Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
connect-bridgeport.com
Enliven Wellness Noting 10th Anniversary
A decade after Dr. James Leonette started Enliven Chiropractic on Main Street, Bridgeport, the clinic has seen a lot of expansion and change. Since then, Dr. Leonette has added two associate chiropractic physicians, a physical therapist, a radiologic technologist, and an occupational health testing center. The practice also moved from its original location to White Oaks, Bridgeport in 2019 and was re-branded as Enliven Wellness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
connect-bridgeport.com
Popular Little Lambs Closet Children’s Consignment Resale Event Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Bridgeport
Heritage Christian School is proud to announce their fall/ winter children’s consignment sale to be held in the gymnasium at Heritage Christian School on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. Come witness the school gymnasium turned into an upscale kids’ storefront. The school is located in the heart...
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Odd Car Accident that Saw BMW Drive Under Large Ford F150 Truck
According to WBOY, Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday. Witnesses of the accident told a 12 News reporter that the BMW was traveling U.S. Route 19, Milford Street, in Clarksburg when it went off the road and into the parking lot of Smoketime Sams.
connect-bridgeport.com
I-79 Pursuit Ends in Car Fire, One Arrested
According to WDTV, authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the rest area near mile marker...
connect-bridgeport.com
The Grapevine: Talk on Local Produce and Canning
The last couple of Saturday mornings I have been helping out at the Clarksburg Farmers Market, which is held at the parking lot next to Tractor Supply. Bill Yoke and Betty Waddy seem to run things. The produce there is very nice, and I would recommend you getting. vegetables there.
Comments / 0