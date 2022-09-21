Read full article on original website
McDaniels: Raiders' Backfield Will Be Crucial Against Titans' Defense
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is expecting a stubborn defense that will make his team work for every success.
Buffalo Bills’ Micah Hyde out for season (neck); 3 potential replacements for the Pro Bowl safety
Even before the season began, many regarded the Buffalo Bills as one of, if not the best team in football.
4 Buffalo Bills who will get massive opportunities in Week 3 versus Miami Dolphins
For the entirety of the Sean McDermott/Brandon Beane era, the injury bug has rarely hit this Buffalo Bills team. Call
Titans to be without T Taylor Lewan, DL Bud Dupree Week 3
Lewan’s absence is not especially surprising, but it certainly will sting a Titans offense that already moved on from two 2021 O-line starters — including veteran guard Rodger Saffold — this offseason. Lewan went down with a knee injury on the first play of Monday night’s loss to the Bills. Mike Vrabel said this week Dupree’s injury was not expected to keep him out in the long term, but the veteran pass rusher will miss at least one game.
Tennessee Titans Star Reportedly Out For The Season
During this past Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan went down with a knee injury. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is not good at all. Lewan's podcast, Bussin' With The Boys, announced that he'll miss the rest of the season...
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
ESPN
What's wrong with the Tennessee Titans? Here are four areas of concern
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Starting off with an 0-2 record after finishing last season as the top seed in the AFC wasn't the way the Tennessee Titans expected things to go. Nevertheless, that's exactly where they find themselves entering Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox) at Nissan Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and predictions
The Buffalo Bills (2-0) head to Hard Rock Stadium Sunday to take on the Miami Dolphins (2-0) in an early season divisional matchup to determine who will stay unbeaten. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Bills vs. Dolphins odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Yardbarker
Raiders vs. Titans: 3 Players Who Need To Bounce Back In Week 3
Well, the first two games of this season have been a letdown, to say the least. In Week 1, it was the underwhelming performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, and that was followed up by the monster choke job against the Arizona Cardinals. The Week 2 loss was especially bad because the first half showed what this team could be, and it all crashed down in a few moments. Many need to step up, but three in particular need to show up this week to ensure a victory against the Tennessee Titans. Let’s take a closer look at the trio with Raiders vs. Titans upon us.
Bills' Micah Hyde to be placed on injured reserve, 2022 season over
The Buffalo Bills defense has taken a huge blow. The team is expected to place safety Micah Hyde on their injured reserve list. Doing so will end his 2022 season. The Bills have yet to announced the transaction, however, Hyde’s representatives posted that update via social media. Late against...
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Hyde has availability for Week 3 revealed by HC Sean McDermott
Micah Hyde will not be playing in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hyde suffered a neck injury in Week 2. Head coach Sean McDermott ruled Hyde and Jordan Phillips out on Friday. Hyde played in 17 games for the Bills last season and had 74 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 5 interceptions.
Titans OL Taylor Lewan out for the season with knee injury
Taylor Lewan‘s poor injury luck continues. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans offensive lineman will be out for the season after suffering a knee injury. The news was first reported by Lewan’s podcast, "Bussin’ With The Boys." Lewan went down with a knee injury...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
