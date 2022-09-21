The Salem Wildcats enter their road game at Roxana with a 1-3 record and 0-1 in the League after last week’s loss at East Alton Wood River. They look to keep their season on track with a win, but it won’t be easy as Roxana enters at 2-2 on the season with wins over Robinson and Civic Memorial and losses to Red Bud and to Columbia last week 28-27. The Shells have given up a Conference low 67 points this season and scored 100 which is middle of the pack. Salem has scored 116 points which is the 3rd highest in the league but they have given up 125 points which is the most in the Cahokia.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO