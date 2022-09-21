Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Cunningham Comes Up With Big Shots At Key Moments In Final Set, Tigers Hold Off Maroons
EDWARDSVILLE - Freshman Ciara Cunningham played a key role in the third and final set of Edwardsville's Southwestern Conference girls volleyball match on Thursday night, coming up with the key shots at critical times and putting the match away with a kill to help give the Tigers a 25-15, 18-25, 25-20 win over Belleville West at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
edglentoday.com
Belleville East at Alton Football 9-23-22
The Redbirds and Lancers battle for conference rankings at Public Schools Stadium. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
edglentoday.com
Wednesday Sports Roundup
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 160, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 176, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 184: Marquette's Aiden O'Keefe shot a one-under-par 35 for nine holes as the Explorers won a triangular meet with McGivney and Gibault at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park. To go along with O'Keefe's score, the Explorers...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Head To Roxana Tonight For Week 5
The Salem Wildcats enter their road game at Roxana with a 1-3 record and 0-1 in the League after last week’s loss at East Alton Wood River. They look to keep their season on track with a win, but it won’t be easy as Roxana enters at 2-2 on the season with wins over Robinson and Civic Memorial and losses to Red Bud and to Columbia last week 28-27. The Shells have given up a Conference low 67 points this season and scored 100 which is middle of the pack. Salem has scored 116 points which is the 3rd highest in the league but they have given up 125 points which is the most in the Cahokia.
Jeremiyah Love Powers CBA To A Victory Over DeSmet
Notre Dame target Jeremiyah Love and Christian Brothers defeated Notre Dame commit Christian Gray and DeSmet Jesuit in a high school battle
KSDK
Storms rip roof from building in Freeburg, Illinois
The old public school building was in the process of being converted into apartments. No one was hurt.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
southernillinoisnow.com
Breese man killed in Lebanon crash
A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
edglentoday.com
Madison County Fair Queens Begin Journey Around Parades, Pageants and More
MADISON COUNTY - Reigning Madison County Fair Pageant Queen Johna Murphy of Troy and Junior Miss Remi Sapp of Jerseyville and Little Miss Charlie Christ of Granite City are making their rounds at various parades, pageants, and festivals. The three girls are already quite close, following in the footsteps of...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Missouri football player fired from TV anchor job after profanity-laced tirade
Vic Faust, a former Missouri football player in the mid-1990s, was fired from his job as a TV anchor for a St. Louis FOX affiliate after audio was leaked from a tirade Faust made about a female co-worker during their drive-time radio show. The audio, which is edited, is available...
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 22 to 28
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
advantagenews.com
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
feastmagazine.com
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country
596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
