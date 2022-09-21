ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Belleville East at Alton Football 9-23-22

The Redbirds and Lancers battle for conference rankings at Public Schools Stadium. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Wednesday Sports Roundup

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 160, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 176, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 184: Marquette's Aiden O'Keefe shot a one-under-par 35 for nine holes as the Explorers won a triangular meet with McGivney and Gibault at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park. To go along with O'Keefe's score, the Explorers...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Head To Roxana Tonight For Week 5

The Salem Wildcats enter their road game at Roxana with a 1-3 record and 0-1 in the League after last week’s loss at East Alton Wood River. They look to keep their season on track with a win, but it won’t be easy as Roxana enters at 2-2 on the season with wins over Robinson and Civic Memorial and losses to Red Bud and to Columbia last week 28-27. The Shells have given up a Conference low 67 points this season and scored 100 which is middle of the pack. Salem has scored 116 points which is the 3rd highest in the league but they have given up 125 points which is the most in the Cahokia.
SALEM, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Breese man killed in Lebanon crash

A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
BREESE, IL
advantagenews.com

Two local mayors to serve on board of IML

Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
ALTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country

596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
AUGUSTA, MO

