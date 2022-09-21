Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
EU leader says the bloc was wrong not to listen to countries who warned about Putin for years
The head of the European Commission said that the EU should have listened to warnings about Putin. Some EU and non-EU countries had said "for years that Putin would not stop," Ursula von der said. She called for the bloc to reduce its energy dependence on Russia even further. A...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Decades After WW2, Russian Imperialism is Still at War with Europe | Opinion
The outbreak of the Second World War is one of the events annually commemorated throughout Europe.
Ukraine's Zelensky Lays Out Five Conditions for Peace With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday outlined to world leaders his five non-negotiable conditions to achieve peace with Russia, nearly seven months into the war that has seen thousands killed. Speaking in a pre-recorded video message broadcast to the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky called for Russia to...
U.S. ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine were voting Friday on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab. The referendums in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been dismissed as a sham by Kyiv's Western allies.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Zelenskyy calls for 'sabotage' as thousands of Russians flee after mobilization call
As thousands of Russians try to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military, Ukraine’s president late Friday urged those who are conscripted to “sabotage any enemy activity.”. Addressing Ukrainians in Russian-occupied regions, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that his countrymen...
Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
ROME (AP) — Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West’s resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0500GMT). The counting of paper ballots was expected to begin shortly after they close at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), with projections based on partial results coming early Monday morning. Before publication of opinion polls were banned 15 days ago, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party, with its neo-fascist roots, led in popularity, suggesting Italians were poised to vote their first far-right government into power since World War II. Close behind was former Premier Enrico Letta and his center-left Democratic Party. Meloni is part of a right-wing alliance with anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the three-time premier who heads the Forza Italia party he created three decades ago. Italy’s complex electoral law rewards campaign coalitions, meaning the Democrats are disadvantaged since they failed to secure a similarly broad alliance with left-leaning populists and centrists.
India says Ukraine conflict trajectory, outlook very concerning
NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict was very concerning and that the outlook was more so, as New Delhi sharpened its calls for peace.
UN General Assembly – live: Zelensky outlines 5-part Ukraine war peace plan in scathing speech against Russia
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky detailed Russian atrocities and described a sweeping peace plan to end the war in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.“How can we allow the Russian army somewhere on Ukrainian soil, knowing that they are committing such mass murder everywhere?” Mr Zelensky asked. “We cannot. We must protect life. The world must protect life.”He called on the international community to temporarily strip Russia of its UN powers, continue sanctions, and establish a special tribunal to oversee the peace process.Joe Biden condemned Russia for making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in a...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy lays out his case against Russia to UN
Ukraine’s president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort. Buoyed by a counteroffensive that has retaken...
Italy on the Brink of Being Led by the Far-Right for the First Time Since WW2
MACERATA, Italy – In late July, Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian father and street vendor, was beaten to death by a white Italian man in the streets of the coastal town of Civitanova Marche. Onlookers did not physically intervene to stop the violence, one filmed the incident which was...
Ukraine war – live: Nato to step up support for Kyiv after Russian ‘sham’ referendums
Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will increase its support for Kyiv after Russia launched “sham” referendums in four areas of occupied Ukraine. The votes in parts of Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions will determine whether they become Russian territory. Ukraine has hit out at the referendums, saying they are simply a ruse for Moscow to annex land. Speaking to CNN about the votes, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Our answer, Nato’s answer, is to step up support.“The best way to end this war is to strengthen the Ukrainians on the battlefield further so they can,...
Finland says it closely monitors Russia after mobilisation
OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday.
