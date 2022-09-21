NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Goose Creek, the governing body of the City of Goose Creek, South Carolina (the "City"), will conduct a public hearing (the "Public Hearing") at 6:00 p.m., on October 11, 2022, in the City Council Chambers at the City Hall located at 519 North Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek, South Carolina. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comment with respect to an ordinance approving a proposed Third Amendment to the Carnes Crossroads Development Agreement by and among the City, Carnes Crossroads Owner I, LLC, and LTL Carnes Crossing, LLC, regarding approximately One Thousand Three Hundred Fifteen and 29/100 (1,315.29) acres located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17A and U.S. Highway 176 in the City, which comprises a portion of the property subject to the Carnes Crossroads Development Agreement. Proposed uses for this development include residential and commercial uses. The Public Hearing shall be conducted publicly and both proponents and opponents of the proposed action shall be given full opportunity to be heard in person or by counsel. A copy of the proposed Third Amendment to the Development Agreement may be reviewed in the office of the City Clerk during normal business hours or may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk via email at klovette@ cityofgoosecreek.com. CITY OF GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA AD# 2023782.

