Read full article on original website
Related
Hutchinson Fall Fest happening next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and many others are gearing up for the second annual Fall Festival. This year's event is set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. The celebration was connected to the annual Rod Run last year, adding numerous events to the weekend. The Rod Run &...
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
ourchanginglives.com
Seelye Mansion – A Living Time Capsule
Who’s up for a little time traveling? A visit to Abilene, Kansas can take you back to the early 1900s just by touring the Seelye Mansion. This turn-of-the-century home has 25 rooms and more than a few fascinating features. One fact that surprised us was that the furnishings cost more than the home, which was built in 1905. In 2022, it’s unusual to find a place that still has the original appliances and electrical components. As we toured this massive house, we felt like we were in a living time capsule.
Schulz: Walk around with alcohol appears to have worked out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said the final monetary tally isn't in yet for Kansas largest get together, but it appears that allowing the carrying of alcohol throughout the fairgrounds was mostly a positive. "I worked with the highway patrol on a daily basis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina's Brown, Easter, Roberts new K-State Connected 'Cats
MANHATTAN — Members of a new group of Kansas State University student leaders are sharing their K-State stories around the state. The Connected 'Cats are a new class of students who are providing leadership during the presidential community visits. The presidential initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. Every academic year, K-State is visiting nine communities throughout the state to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there.
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Cajun flair rolls into McPherson
By Jessie Wagoner McPHERSON—Cajun-style food has been a rare treat in McPherson, but with the opening of The Cajun Crab food truck, cajun has roared into town. Seafood boils, cajun fried shrimp and many other southern favorites are now available regularly. The Cajun Crab, owned by Nicholas Johnson and Scarlet Gagnevin, opened at […]
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
UPDATE: Second transplant donor registration event planned
The donor registration event ran out of kits, so another registration afternoon is planned. From the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. Calvin Davis, 14, of Salina, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
ksal.com
Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert
Janet Ruth (Werner) Malpert, 84, of Lindsborg passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 13th at Salina Regional Health Center. Janet was born on a farm southeast of Deshler, NE on April 2, 1938 to Albert and Esther (Kahle) Werner. She was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE, on April 17th, 1938 by the Rev. Fred Schwerin.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overnight storms give much of area a good soaking
Rainfall was plentiful throughout the area as storms rolled through overnight. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.50 inches of rain was reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday. That same amount was reported in southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday...
mcpcity.com
Water to drain in Lakeside Park
McPHERSON — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, the City of McPherson will be draining the waterway in Lakeside Park in order to install new drainage ports. At this time, the McPherson City Commission has made no decision regarding the potential retaining wall repairs in the area. However, the draining now will allow for port construction that will aid the process if it is needed in the future, regardless of what decision is made.
ksal.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches New Mentoring Programs
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina has launched two new mentoring programs, Beyond School Walls and Corporate Bigs. The organization says Beyond School Walls is a program aimed at developing the next generation of employees through one-to-one mentoring relationships. The program, which is part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s national initiative, launched September 8 in partnership with Vortex and Salina Public Schools.
SUV hits Hesston school bus
An SUV crashed into a school bus Friday morning south of Hesston, injuring the SUV's driver.
ksal.com
Geraldine Marie Morse
Our beloved, Geraldine Marie Morse, passed away in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 83 in the presence of loving family members. She was an adoring wife of 49 years to her loving husband, Paul Everett Morse, until his passing in 2008. Jerri, as she was known to friends and...
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Nothing like an explosion for some excitement
It is no surprise that things around our house continue to be exciting. I thought for a brief moment when I quit working full-time that things would calm down. The moment was brief but it did cross my mind. I should have known better. If weird things are going to happen, they will happen […]
Salina teen seeks transplant match; 99KG hosting donor registration
A Salina teen with a rare form of blood cancer is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant. Calvin Davis, 14, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
Comments / 0