On 09/22/2022, Opelika Police Detectives conducted a search warrant in the 1000 Block of Lake Street in reference to illegal drug activity. 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana, First Degree. Swint was also arrested on a Felony Bond Revocation warrant for a prior illegal narcotics arrest and an illegal firearm charge. Due to his bond revocation warrant, Swint will remain incarcerated until his trial date. This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO