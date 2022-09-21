ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Campaign notebook

Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew’s murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s Democrats. “Every time I see that freaking commercial I...
Lawmakers discuss gun control, FOID, war on drugs

Illinois state lawmakers continue to discuss the best strategies to address rising gun violence across the state. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard more ideas from gun control advocates and supporters of the Second Amendment Thursday. […]. Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) told the task...
