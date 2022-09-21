Read full article on original website
MURDER INVESTIGATION
On 09/17/2022 at approximately 8:10 p.m., Opelika Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell of Opelika, AL, suffering from a gunshot wound. Dowdell was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. Dowdell’s death was ruled a homicide and detectives need the public’s assistance in solving this case. If you have information regarding the murder of Jeffrey Dowdell, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
REGINALD SWINT ARREST
On 09/22/2022, Opelika Police Detectives conducted a search warrant in the 1000 Block of Lake Street in reference to illegal drug activity. 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana, First Degree. Swint was also arrested on a Felony Bond Revocation warrant for a prior illegal narcotics arrest and an illegal firearm charge. Due to his bond revocation warrant, Swint will remain incarcerated until his trial date. This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
Opelika SportsPlex hosting 10th Annual Senior Health and Resource Fair
The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center is hosting their 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 4thfrom 8 a.m.-12 p.m. This health fair is free and open to the public and will provide access to numerous free services to adults ages 55 and older. This event brings...
