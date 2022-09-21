Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Vienna takes ‘acting’ title off deputy planning director
Vienna officials recently announced that they had hired Kelly O’Brien, who had been serving as acting deputy director of planning and zoning for most of the past nine months, to continue in that role on a permanent basis. O’Brien, who formerly served as principal planner for the town, got...
Former elected official making mark on board of Airports Authority
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
Arlington board getting heat over car-tax bills
It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
‘Same-day registration’ not as simple as it sounds
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
Economic-development dept. honored for COVID-rebound efforts
Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world. ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept....
Arlington History, 9/22/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• An effort is underway to ban hunting in the county, due to dangers to children. •• The County Board is set to decide if Arlington should regulate taxi service, and if fares should be based on mileage or zones.
Vienna again wins accolades for budgeting
The Vienna town government for the 28th consecutive year has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in budgeting practices. The local government recently again received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. “We’re honored that our work continues to meet the highest standards set by the...
Airport officials pleased with beagle brigade at Dulles
They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
VolunteerFest spreads support for non-profits across area
More than 400 volunteers recently took part in several days of action to support more than 20 non-profit partners of Volunteer Fairfax. The event was the culmination of VolunteerFest, which began with a day of service focused on at-home (“virtual”) projects and then continued the weekend of Sept. 17-18 with in-person projects.
Editor’s Notebook: Back when we kept calm and carried on
Here’s one from the history file, back this week in 1957. As Scooby Doo might have put it: Ruh-roh! Looks like five possible cases of the feared Asiatic flu have been reported in Arlington County, part of an outbreak that is spanning the globe. And just like our current...
School & Military, 9/22/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Sampath Goutham Gokeda of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; Siva Reddy Mekapothula of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Swati Maurya of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; and Varun Kumar Reddy Cheekolu of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
Passengers are back, but cars are fewer in airport garages
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is seeing a slightly lower percentage of vehicles in its parking garages compared to passengers in its terminals than it had during pre-pandemic times. The current vehicle-per-enplanement ratio is running 23 percent at Washington Dulles International Airport, down from 26 percent pre-pandemic. At Ronald Reagan...
Police: Smash-and-grab artists targeting jewelry stores
Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center, destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. On...
Commentary: Keeping tabs one some spectators
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
Sports Notebook: A tough second round
They played the same Twin Lakes Golf Course each round and the conditions were great for all the players. Yet, the second-round scores at the six-team, two-day 36-hole Concorde District high-school golf tournament were higher, some significantly so, for five of the teams, as well as loftier for many of the golfers in the field, as well.
Langley golfers set records in winning district title
An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
Sports Notebook: A different kind of rivalry
In all sports, there are certainly big rivalries within high-school districts and leagues, but there are other such bragging-rights clashes between different conferences as well. That’s the case among four football teams in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference where the Paul VI Catholic Panthers and Bishop Ireton Cardinals are members...
Madison baseball player wins World Cup MVP
The World Baseball Confederation competition went even better than Bryce Eldridge imagined. Most important, the standout pitcher/first baseman/designated hitter was a key member of the 18-under National Team USA squad that won the World Cup tournament and earned a gold medal with an 8-1 record, defeating Chinese Taipei, 5-1, in the title game.
